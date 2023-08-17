Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku emerges as shock loan target for European giants – Reports

Chelsea outcast Romelu Lukaku has reportedly emerged as a surprise loan target for Real Madrid in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Los Blancos are currently on the hunt for a first-team number nine following Karim Benzema's high-profile move to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad earlier this June. They snapped up Joselu on a temporary loan from Espanyol as a makeshift option soon afterwards.

Real Madrid were allegedly linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer. However, they cooled their interest in the aforesaid superstars due to a supposed lack of financial funds.

Now, according to Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti's side has identified Lukaku as an apt short-term choice this summer. They are aiming to make the most of the Belgian's current situation at the west London outfit.

Lukaku, who has a contract until June 2026 at Stamford Bridge, could prove to be a great signing for the La Liga giants should he join them. He would start ahead of Joselu and form an offensive troika with Brazilian pair Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in a holding 4-3-3 formation.

A left-footed powerful striker, the 108-cap Belgium international has allegedly been told that he is not a part of Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino's plans. He is believed to be currently below new signing Nicolas Jackson and youth product Armando Broja in the club's pecking order.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also interested in loaning Lukaku out to Real Madrid due to the player's exorbitant wages. They are hoping to facilitate a hassle-free deal for the former Manchester United and Inter Milan attacker with Los Blancos after Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan switch.

Lukaku, 30, spent the entirety of last season on loan at Inter Milan after falling out with Chelsea. He registered 14 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Simone Inzaghi's side.

Bayern Munich CEO comments after failing to sign Chelsea star on loan at Real Madrid

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has shed light on their failed pursuit of Kepa Arrizabalaga. He elaborated (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"We were close to this deal and we actually wanted to present Kepa today. But he chose to join Real Madrid. He's Spanish and so Kepa wanted to accept Real proposal."

Arrizabalaga, 28, secured a season-long loan transfer to Real Madrid after Thibaut Courtois ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during a training session last week. He is expected to start for Carlo Ancelotti's side across all competitions with Andriy Lunin as second choice.

Earlier last season, the Athletic Bilbao academy graduate re-cemented himself as Chelsea's number one. He dethroned Edouard Mendy, registering 12 clean sheets in 39 overall matches in the process.