3 Front Runners For Chelsea's Player Of The Season Award

It has been a topsy-turvy 2021-22 season for Chelsea Football Club. After winning the Champions League last season, a lot was expected from Thomas Tuchel's side in the current campaign. However, things have not turned out as expected. The Blues are out of the Premier League title race. They also lost the EFL Cup final against Liverpool and were recently eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, it is a tradition for the club to select a particular individual who was outstanding throughout the season. Since its inception in 1967, a lot of big names have won the award. The likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, and Gianfranco Zola have been the recipients of this award.

Former star Eden Hazard is the record holder of this award. The Belgian won it four times before leaving the club in 2019. The 'Player of the Year' award is decided by fans via online voting. Without further ado, let's highlight the top three candidates to receive the Chelsea 'Player of the Season' award for their performances this campaign.

Reece James is currently one of the best right-backs in world football

Academy graduate Reece James has been one of Chelsea's most outstanding players this season. His performances in the ongoing campaign have seen him termed one of the best right-backs in world football.

Last season, he managed just one goal and five assists in 47 games across competitions. However, he started the new season with a bang, scoring and assisting four goals each in his first nine Premier League games. A hamstring injury kept him out for most of the campaign but he has since returned.

The 22-year-old has been a perfect fit in Tuchel's 3-4-3 formation, playing as a wing back. He has been directly involved in an impressive 13 goals in 30 games across competitions this season. His runs, passes, crosses and tackling abilities have been a delight to watch.

Reece has been no stranger to receiving awards in his career. He received the 'Chelsea Academy Player of the Year' award in 2017 and was voted the 'Wigan Athletic Player of the Year' after spending the 2018-19 season on loan with them.

Where’s Vinicius Jr.? Reece James’ first half by numbers vs Real Madrid:100% take-ons successful94% pass accuracy32 passes completed8 duels contested7 duels won5 tackles won3 attempted long balls3 successful long balls1 interception1 clearance1 foul drawnWhere’s Vinicius Jr.? Reece James’ first half by numbers vs Real Madrid:100% take-ons successful94% pass accuracy32 passes completed8 duels contested7 duels won5 tackles won3 attempted long balls3 successful long balls1 interception1 clearance1 foul drawnWhere’s Vinicius Jr.? 👀👏 https://t.co/j6p1MVw6TK

#2 Kai Havertz

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

Kai Havertz is another top contender to become Chelsea's player of the season. Last season, he faced a lot of criticism for his style of play, with many calling the German a sluggish player during his first season in England.

However, those talks have died down this season. The German prodigy has now settled in to life in London. Romelu Lukaku's poor form has made Tuchel play Havertz as a false nine, a role which he has excelled in.

Pys @CFCPys Kai Havertz is so good man, present and future of Chelsea, we’ve missed on so many big signings but not Kai, delivering clutch moments and now consistent premier league performances, just a joy to watch especially his movement Kai Havertz is so good man, present and future of Chelsea, we’ve missed on so many big signings but not Kai, delivering clutch moments and now consistent premier league performances, just a joy to watch especially his movement 💫 https://t.co/wQltLAGnRV

So far, Havertz has scored 13 goals in all competitions, making him Chelsea's top scorer this season. Havertz has also been a big match player, scoring in high-profile matches. He also scored the winner in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City last season. He also scored an extra-time winner against Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final in February this year. The German has also scored goals against top teams like Liverpool and Real Madrid this season.

Chelsea are still alive in the FA Cup this season and Havertz will be key to winning the competition. Thomas Tuchel will be expecting big-game heroics yet again from him this time campaign and we can easily put our money on him to deliver. Without a doubt, the 22-year-old is destined for great things at Stamford Bridge and is one of the strongest contenders to win Chelsea's 'Player of the Season' award.

#3 Mason Mount

Mount won the Chelsea Player of the Year award last season

Mason Mount is another academy graduate who is on the list of front runners for the elusive 'Player of the Season' award. The Englishman is having his best season ever as a professional, scoring 11 goals and giving 14 assists in 45 games across competitions so far. He is currently third on the list of the club's top scorers this season, behind Lukaku and Havertz.

Mount's flexibility is one attribute that makes him key to Tuchel's set-up. He has played in different positions this season. He has been deployed as a winger, a central and an attacking midfielder, excelling wherever he has been positioned.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20/20 - Mason Mount (20 goals & 21 assists) is one of just two Englishmen to both score 20+ goals and provide 20+ assists for a Premier League side in all competitions since the start of last season alongside Harry Kane. Dreaming. 20/20 - Mason Mount (20 goals & 21 assists) is one of just two Englishmen to both score 20+ goals and provide 20+ assists for a Premier League side in all competitions since the start of last season alongside Harry Kane. Dreaming. https://t.co/U0GnhTB3L1

Mount is the only player to have scored a hat-trick this season for the west Londoners. The 22-year-old was voted 'Player of the Season' last campaign and is a strong contender to retain the award this year. He is a definite future captain and a Blues legend in the making.

