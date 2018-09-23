Chelsea player to leave club for lack of game time

Gary Cahill who has not started in any of Chelsea games since Maurizio Sarri took over as the new manager from Antonio Conte could leave the club, according to ESPN .

He said that when asked if he wants to leave the club: "I don't want to jump the gun, but as things stand at this time, probably, yes.I'm not a guy who is willing to accept not playing. It's all about playing. As it is now, I'm not enjoying things. Having been a big part of things for seven years and played a huge deal, not just a squad player."

Gary Cahill, who joined Chelsea in 2012 has been one of the club's key players and winning two Premier League titles, the Champion League and two FA Cups. He had played a total of 282 games for the Blues.

The English defender's contract with the west London club is set to run down after the end of the season and he could make a tough decision of leaving the Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Cahill with Thibaut Courtois

Cahill also talked about Peter Cech and Thibaut Courtois and their experienced as he told the Guardian: “To learn a new way of defending and new ideas.I’m sure Sarri didn’t feel comfortable putting me in and so I fully expected to miss the start of the season, and we’ve not lost, so there are no arguments from my point of view. At the same time, thinking back to when Petr Cech was at the club when Thibaut Courtois came, he found it difficult to get game time, but he knew he could play week in, week out. I’m in a similar situation.”

Chelsea began their UEFA Europa campaign with a win against PAOK will have their second match of the group stages against Videoton. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, the Blues will make a short trip to face West Ham United, and maybe Cahill could start which will be his first match of the season.