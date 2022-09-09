3 Chelsea players who could be affected by the arrival of Graham Potter

All eyes are on Chelsea's new head coach Graham Potter to see how he assembles his team after being appointed to replace Thomas Tuchel.

The former Brighton manager has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea. Potter is regarded as one of the best English managers in recent years and his time with Brighton showed how tactically sound he is.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Pep has always been a big fan of Potter 🧠 Pep has always been a big fan of Potter 🧠 https://t.co/Zzh8rhmKjo

Chelsea's new owners will hope that their new coach will turn things around following a relatively slow start to the season.

Chelsea are currently in sixth position after six games and lost their opening UEFA Champions League game away to Dinamo Zagreb.

A couple of big-name players at the club have also under-performed so far this season, which has affected overall team performance.

The role of a few players often changes after the appointment of a new coach. Therefore, it is possible that some Chelsea players will not be a good fit for Potter's philosophy.

This article will take a look at three Chelsea players whose game time could be affected under Potter.

#3 Edouard Mendy

Mendy has been far from his best this season

It will be interesting to see how Potter handles the goalkeeping situation at Chelsea as he gets to choose between Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy has been the Blues' first-choice shot stopper since he arrived in 2020. However, his position could be at risk, with the arrival of Potter. The English tactican prefers a ball-playing goalkeeper, which is Kepa's strength.

The Senegalese hasn't looked comfortable with the ball at his feet in recent games. This weakness was exposed recently in a match against Leeds United.

Pys @CFCPys Chelsea’s new goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts, let’s hope we can see some improvements to Mendy’s ball playing ability and general performance because otherwise I’m concerned for his future as our number 1 GK. #CFC Chelsea’s new goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts, let’s hope we can see some improvements to Mendy’s ball playing ability and general performance because otherwise I’m concerned for his future as our number 1 GK. #CFC https://t.co/Zv0geHz2Vd

Chelsea have conceded nine goals in six games this season. Improving the defense will definitely be one of Potter's top priorities and he may try something different and decide to start Kepa instead.

#2 Ben Chilwell

Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League

The left-back position is another position to look out for at Chelsea. Potter has the option to pick either Ben Chilwell or Marc Cucurella.

Since Cucurella has previously worked under Potter at Brighton, it will be interesting to see how this affects Chilwell's game time.

Ross ⭐️⭐️ @ross_dillon1



Tuchel always saying he’s still not 100% despite very good showings from bench this season.



Cuceralla also has history with Potter.



Hope Very interested to see how this affects Ben Chilwell.Tuchel always saying he’s still not 100% despite very good showings from bench this season.Cuceralla also has history with Potter.Hope @BenChilwell gets his fair crack Very interested to see how this affects Ben Chilwell. Tuchel always saying he’s still not 100% despite very good showings from bench this season. Cuceralla also has history with Potter. Hope @BenChilwell gets his fair crack https://t.co/TB54pKKE79

If Potter decides to play four at the back, then both Chilwell and Cucurella will have to battle for the left-back spot. However, in a 3-4-3 system that Tuchel deployed at Chelsea, there may be room for both to start together. Cucurella can play left centre-back with Chilwell occupying the left wing-back position.

Chilwell will hope to impress his new coach so he gets more playing time this season. The Englishman has started just two games for the Blues so far.

#1 Kai Havertz

Havertz is a higly rated forward player

It will be interesting to see how German forward Kai Havertz fits into Potter's plans at Chelsea. While the 23 year old's preferred position is central attacking midfielder, he can operate on either wing and can also play as a false nine.

However, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Armando Broja at Potter's disposal, things could get difficult for Havertz at Chelsea.

As reported in the Telegraph, Aubameyang has been assured by Chelsea of being in Potter's plans this season after Tuchel's dismissal.

Whether Havertz will be brought into midfield or used as a supporting striker will depend on Potter and which formation he chooses to stick with.

