5 Chelsea players that may have no future under Sarri

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21.77K   //    19 Jul 2018, 14:34 IST

Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri
Sarri will have to refresh the Chelsea squad and get rid of some players

After a long wait and endless dilly-dallying, cigar-smoking genius Maurizio Sarri has finally been appointed as Chelsea's head coach. 

The Italian tactician has wasted no time in making his mark. The £57m arrival of his midfield lynchpin Jorginho from Napoli is the first of many expected transfers. 

The futures of the club's Belgian duo; Eden Hazard and Thibault Courtois remains uncertain though. Real Madrid are said to want the duo and their exits could negatively affect the team with less than 3 weeks to the close of the transfer window.

Given the high-energy, quick-passing style which Sarri favours a.k.a Sarri-ball, a few of the current Chelsea players don't seem to have a future at the club. 

Here is a look at 5 players whose futures look to lie away from Stamford Bridge:

#5 Kurt Zouma

Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League
Zouma may not have a place in Sarri's Chelsea

Much was expected of the Frenchman when he was signed from St-Etienne in 2014. His development seemed to have been coming along nicely and he looked set to become then captain John Terry's young partner in the centre of the Blues' defence. 

However, the severe injury he sustained against Manchester United in 2015 halted his progress. 

Last season's loan spell at Stoke City was a forgettable one as the French centre-back failed to stand out in a very mediocre Potters team. 

With Sarri reportedly after Juventus' Daniele Rugani and the continued presence of Andreas Christensen, Zouma does not seem to have a future at Stamford Bridge.

He is a physically strong, rugged centre-back but lacks skills in possession and a calmness on the ball which is a hallmark of defenders in Sarri's system.

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
