5 Chelsea Players Who Improved During The 2021-22 Football Season

Chelsea had a relatively successful 2021-22 football campaign, despite the challenges and rough huddles they faced during their campaign.

The London club were hit with a handful of unending injuries which disrupted their rhythm as a team. The sanctions imposed by the UK government on their former owner Roman Abramovich also took its toll on the Blues.

Chelsea were still able to win two trophies, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. They also reached two domestic finals, of which they lost twice to Liverpool on penalties.

Overall, there were some positive signs for Thomas Tuchel's team during the just concluded season, which showed they are heading in the right direction.

It's important to note that not only did the Blues improve overall, a couple of players also stepped up their game last season.

As such, this article will take a look at some Chelsea players who improved during the 2021-22 football campaign.

#5 Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah had his debut season with the Chelsea first-team

The Chelsea academy graduate was handed a rare opportunity to be part of the Blues' first-team due to his impressive display in the preseason.

Chalobah took the opportunity with both hands and went on to become a key member of the Chelsea team during the 2021-22 season.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



A very strong season overall and still just 22 years old. A great talent with so much development to come. Trevoh Chalobah deserves more praise for his first year in the Chelsea first team…A very strong season overall and still just 22 years old. A great talent with so much development to come. Trevoh Chalobah deserves more praise for his first year in the Chelsea first team…A very strong season overall and still just 22 years old. A great talent with so much development to come. 🌟 https://t.co/p0Lx46pgrY

The 22-year-old defender showed great composure and character during games for the Blues, which drew much commendation from fans.

His versatility was also on display as he operated in various positions such as at right-centre-back, holding-midfield, and central defense.

Chalobah was one of the few Chelsea players who undoubtedly improved last season. He had his overall best goal tally in the club's senior career, with four goals to his credit.

He made a combined total of 30 appearances last season, with the Blues conceding only 13 goals while he was on the pitch.

#4 Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic had eight goal contributions for the Blues last season

The Croatian was arguably one of Chelsea's most important players during the 2021-22 season, as his absence was felt whenever he wasn't on the pitch.

Kovacic played a key role in the midfield, as his ball-carrying skills were crucial in helping the Blues turn defense into attack. He was also useful in helping Tuchel's side beat the press from opposing teams.

One aspect of his game that improved greatly during the 2021-22 season was his ability to be decisive in the final third.

Kovacic became the chief creator in midfield for the Blues, as he provided six assists for his teammates across all competitions. The assist tally recorded last season happens to be the highest of his club career.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Best dribble success rate of central midfielders in the Premier League last season (50+ dribbles):



🥇 Mateo Kovacic - 74.5%

🥈 Paul Pogba - 72.2%

🥉 Ruben Loftus-Cheek / Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 70% 🤤 Best dribble success rate of central midfielders in the Premier League last season (50+ dribbles):🥇 Mateo Kovacic - 74.5%🥈 Paul Pogba - 72.2%🥉 Ruben Loftus-Cheek / Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 70% https://t.co/mPoznUDv2R

He also added two goals to his credit and had the best dribble success rate of any central midfielder in the Premier League, at 74.5%.

#3 Reece James

James had 16 goal contributions for the Blues

Another Blues player who improved massively during the 2021-22 football campaign was academy graduate James.

Despite having a couple of injury set-backs, which saw him miss a few games, the 22-year-old star had arguably the best season of his club career.

James had one of the highest goal contributions among Chelsea players in the last football campaign. He scored an impressive six goals and provided 10 assists for his teammates.

Aside from goals and assists, James also recorded 87% pass accuracy in the League, completed 34 dribbles, made 39 tackles, and 47 key passes.

#2 Kai Havertz

Havertz scored double-digit goals for the Blues last season

Despite having a relatively slow start to the 2021-22 campaign, German forward Havertz went on to have a remarkable season with the London club.

The 23-year-old was a key part of Tuchel's attacking set-up, as he operated in his preferred false-nine role. His brilliant display in attack saw him dispossess club-record signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea's starting-11 for a long period of games.

He also had a brilliant run in front of goal as he was able to hit double-digit goals for the first time since joining the Blues.

LDN @LDNFootbalI

• Club World Cup final winning goal

• Super Cup final assist

• Hit 20 G/A’s this season



Kai Havertz - the present and future of Chelsea Football Club. • Champions League final winning goal• Club World Cup final winning goal• Super Cup final assist• Hit 20 G/A’s this seasonKai Havertz - the present and future of Chelsea Football Club. • Champions League final winning goal• Club World Cup final winning goal• Super Cup final assist• Hit 20 G/A’s this seasonKai Havertz - the present and future of Chelsea Football Club. 💎 https://t.co/b5aDvUw9Fg

Havertz ended the 2021-22 season with 13 goals and six assists across all competitions, making 46 appearances.

#1 Mason Mount

Mount had 29 goals and assists in all competitions last season

The 23-year-old star was arguably one of Chelsea's most standout players for the 2021-22 campaign as his performance was enormous.

Mount picked up from where he left during the 2020-21 season and went on to have an even bigger impact on Tuchel's team.

The midfielder ended last season with the highest goal contribution at Chelsea, with a total of 29 goals and assists. He bettered his goal contribution in the previous campaign, which stood at 17.

Mount was able to record double-digit goals and assists in the league with 11 goals and 10 assists to his credit. He also scored two more goals and provided a further six assists in cup competitions.

Mason Mount Fan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇫🇷 @MasonMounteng The reward for a memorable season with 29 G+A. So much pride in my heart ! Love this smile & this man #Masonmount The reward for a memorable season with 29 G+A. So much pride in my heart! Love this smile & this man 📸 🏆 The reward for a memorable season with 29 G+A. So much pride in my heart 💓! Love this smile & this man 💙 #Masonmount https://t.co/ijHHc7h6vQ

His brilliant display for Tuchel's team didn't go unnoticed, as he was awarded the club's Player of the Season award for the second time running.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far