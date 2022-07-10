4 Chelsea young players who could earn Thomas Tuchel's trust during the club's pre-season tour in USA

Chelsea headed to the United States of America for their 2022 pre-season training as they prepare for the upcoming 2022-23 football season.

It will be the first time in six years that the West London club will be having their pre-season training across the Pond.

They will return to England on July 23. Their very first pre-season game is expected to take place on the July 16.

A total of 29 players where named in the squad that traveled to Los Angeles on July 9. The list included senior Chelsea first-team players, academy players, and also returning players.

For head coach Thomas Tuchel, the pre-season will be an opportunity for him to access his squad and put them in shape for the new campaign.

However, some of Chelsea's young stars in the squad will be hoping that they can impress their manager and thus earn his trust.

The Blues' lack of transfer activity this summer means that a couple of positions in the squad could be available for a few players who impress Tuchel.

As such, this article will take a look at four young Chelsea stars who could use the pre-season to secure a place in the squad.

#4 Billy Gilmour

Gilmour is regarded as one of Chelsea's best young prospects

The 21-year-old Scottish midfielder is coming off a relatively unsuccessful loan spell at Norwich City, who were relegated from the league.

Gilmour played a combined total of 28 games across all competitions for the Canaries last season, registering two assists.

He will be hoping to relaunch his Chelsea career during the ongoing pre-season preparations in the United States of America.

The youngster had a brief stint in the Chelsea first-team under former Blues manager Frank Lampard during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season.

However, Gilmour hasn't been able to gain the same level of trust he enjoyed under Lampard with current manager Tuchel, despite his enormous potential.

The Scottish sensation is capable of playing in a variety of midfield positions such as central midfield, attacking midfield, and as a regista.

#3 Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu made 29 league apperances for Venezia FC in the Serie A

Another young Chelsea star who will be hoping to catch the eye of the head coach during the ongoing pre-season preparations is Ethan Ampadu.

The highly-rated Welsh midfielder had an almost season-long loan spell at Italian club side Venezia during the 2021-22 football campaign.

Ampadu played a combined total of 30 games in all competitions with Venezia, registering three assists and playing 2,311 minutes in Serie A.

The 21-year-old midfielder is yet to make a claim for first-team football at Chelsea despite making his league debut for the Blues in 2017. He came on as a substitute against Huddersfield and played 10 minutes.

Ampadu's versatily could be on display during their pre-season training as he can play in a couple of defensive positions. He can operate as a holding-midfielder, centre-back, and as a central-midfielder.

#2 Harve Vale

Vale is talented young English forward

Another young prospect at Chelsea who will be hoping to catch the eye of Tuchel during the ongoing pre-season tour is Harvey Vale.

The 18-year-old English forward was one of the few academy players who were handed first-team appearances by Tuchel last season.

Vale made a couple of cup outings for the Blues, playing a combined five times in both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. He was also handed a rare league start away to Brentford in December last year.

The Chelsea academy graduate could use the ongoing tour of the United States to make a claim for first-team football at Stamford Bridge next season.

He is also coming off a brilliant UEFA Under-19 tournament where he captained the England team to win the competition in style.

Vale is a versatile forward who can play in several positions, including as an attacking-midfielder, second-striker, left-winger, and also as a striker.

#1 Armando Broja

Broja had an impressive loan spell at Southampton last season

One Chelsea player who could possibly set his sights on the ongoing tour of the United States as an avenue to impress Tuchel is Armando Broja.

The Albanian striker wasn't a part of the 29 players to travel to Los Angeles on July 9. However, he is expected to join the team in the coming days.

Broja had a remarkable season-long loan spell at Southampton last campaign and will be hoping to replicate such form with the Blues.

The Albanian striker scored nine goals in all competitions for the Saints last season, making well up to 32 league appearances.

The departure of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan this summer could create an oppurtinity for Broja to make a claim for first-team football.

However, a couple of clubs such as Everton and West Ham United are keen on the Albanian forward, as seen in the Mirror. Broja could possibly use the pre-season to find out his fate in the Blues' team.

