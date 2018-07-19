Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea pre-season squad for Perth Glory friendly

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
4.91K   //    19 Jul 2018, 21:14 IST

Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session
Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session

Two weeks before Chelsea wherein a state of doom and gloom in the London based side with uncertainty over their then manager Antonio Conte and reports of star players Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard wanting to leave the club for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Fast Forward to today, the situation has improved drastically with an air of something magical being expected by the Chelsea fans with the announcing of new manager Maurizio Sarri along with new signing Jorginho from Napoli.

The 2017 Champions had a very poor season last year finishing outside the Champions League spot in 5th along with a Round of 16 defeat against Barcelona and semi-final defeat against Arsenal in the League Cup with the 8th FA Cup victory the only bright spot in a rather dull season for the London based club.

Maurizio Sarri is without hosts of players who took part in the 2018 World Cup among which are Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois both of whom have expressed a desire to leave the club with Real Madrid being a potential suitor. David Luiz, Cesc Fabregas, and Pedro have been added to the squad in spite of speculation leading them as players who are likely to leave Chelsea.

Blues Pre-season schedule

The Blues start off their pre-season fixtures with a trip down under as they face off against Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth on the 23rd of July followed by International Champions Cup match against former treble winners Inter Milan in the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice on 28th of July and city rivals Arsenal in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on the 1st of August.

Chelsea then travels to Wembley to face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Community Sheild, the traditional curtain-raiser for the English Football, on the 5th of August and end their pre-season with a match against Lyon on home soil on the 7th of August.

Chelsea Squad for the match against Perth Glory


Chelsea Pre-Season Training Session
Does Drinkwater have a future at Chelsea?

Goalkeepers: Marcin Bulka, Jared Thompson, Bradley Collins

Defenders: David Luiz, Ethan Ampadu, Fikayo Tomori, Michael Hector, Tomas Kalas, Marcos Alonso, Emerson, Davide Zappacosta, Ola Aina

Midfielders: Cesc Fabregas, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ross Barkley, Mario Pasalic, Jorginho, Kasey Palmer, Pedro, Lucas Piazon, Charly Musonda Jr.,

Forwards: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Alvaro Morata, Tammy Abraham

23 July: Perth Glory v Chelsea, Optus Stadium, Perth


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Perth Glory Cesc Fabregas Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Pre-season
Varun Nair
ANALYST
5 lesser known footballers of Indian origin
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Jorginho is a good signing for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 Napoli players Maurizio Sarri wants to bring to Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues on the brink of sealing €65...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Loanee's of 2017/18 season
RELATED STORY
Should Chelsea sack Antonio Conte? Maurizio Sarri...
RELATED STORY
How Jorginho will improve Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues set to hijack the deal for...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players that may have no future under Sarri
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us