Chelsea predicted lineup vs Brighton & Hove Albion, injury news, suspension list and more | Premier League 2019/20

Chelsea enjoyed a big win in midweek.

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Blues haven't enjoyed the best of starts to their season and currently sit 11th on the tables with eight points from six games. Frank Lampard's men produced a determined performance in a 2-1 loss against Liverpool and will have a lot of positives to take from that game going forward. The Blues secured a massive 7-1 victory over Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup during midweek, which will give them some sort of momentum going into the game against Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, haven't managed a victory since their 3-0 triumph over Watford on the opening day of the Premier League. Since then, Graham Potter's men have managed just three points in their next five games and currently sit 15th on the Premier League table. However, the Seagulls have looked a better footballing side this season and will not be easy to beat.

Team News:

Both Emerson and Andreas Christensen came off injured against Liverpool last weekend. While the former is not expected to be fit for the game against Brighton & Hove Albion, Christensen might be available after Frank Lampard suggested that the injury to the centre-back isn't as bad as it initially seemed. Antonio Rudiger is also expected to miss the game with a groin injury. However, there is some good news for Frank Lampard as both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Recce James have recovered from their long-term injuries and will be available for selection after featuring against Grimsby Town in the Football league Cup during midweek.

Injuries: Emerson, Rudiger

Doubts: Christensen

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI:

Marcos Alonso is expected to replace the injured Emerson at left-back for the game against Brighton & Hove Albion. With Christensen a doubt for the game, Kurt Zouma could feature at centre-back alongside youngster Fikayo Tomori.

Predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Mount, Abraham