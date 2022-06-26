Chelsea put €13 million price tag on Barcelona target- Reports

Chelsea could reportedly be open to the possibility of selling Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta if the Catalan club matches their asking price for the Spaniard.

According to Diario Sport, the Blues value Azpilicueta, who has informed the club's hierarchy of his desire to leave the west London side this summer, in the region of €13 million.

Cesar Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 for just €8 million. He has gone on to make 476 appearances for the Blues and has arguably established himself as a club legend. He has helped them win two Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, a Champions League, two Europa Leagues, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite making 47 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side last season and being a key member of the club's starting line-up, Azpilicueta is keen to leave Chelsea this summer.

He is believed to have informed Tuchel that he is 'willing to put in a transfer request' to force a move away. The 32-year-old had hoped he would be allowed to leave for free due to his incredible service to the club but is now hopeful that he 'can go for a small fee'.

Barcelona are eager to make some statement signings this summer to boost their chances of competing for the La Liga title next season and continue to improve under Xavi. The Spaniard managed to turn around the club's fortunes after their dismal start to the 2021-22 campaign, and is seemingly keen to build a dynasty at Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants, however, lack the funds to sign some of their top-transfer targets and could therefore be forced to look to the free agent market or attempt to sign players for cut-price fees.

The La Liga giants will be keen to add some experience to a youthful-looking squad. Azpilicueta, who is a fullback who can slot in at center-back as well, could prove to be a replacement for 35-year-old defender Gerard Pique, who has entered the twilight stages of his career.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@sport) #Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is ready to hand in a transfer request to make his move to Barcelona happen. Personal terms were agreed many weeks ago - just like Marcos Alonso. #Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is ready to hand in a transfer request to make his move to Barcelona happen. Personal terms were agreed many weeks ago - just like Marcos Alonso.(@sport)

Tuchel's reluctance to part ways with Azpilicueta could ruin Barcelona's chance of signing the Chelsea star

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Reports suggest Thomas Tuchel does not fancy parting ways with Cesar Azpilicueta as Antonio Ruidger and Andreas Christensen are set to leave the club on June 30 after the expiration of their respective contracts.

The German is therefore keen to retain the Spanish defender, whose versatility, experience, and leadership have been massive assets for the club on the field and in the dressing room.

Furthermore, Chelsea have a number of young defenders in their squad like Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Malang Sarr, and Ben Chilwell, who will benefit from the advice and guidance Azpiliceuta can provide.

Tuchel might thus be keen to persuade the 32-year-old to stay at Stamford Bridge. This could hamper Barcelona's chances of signing Cesar Azpilicueta.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far