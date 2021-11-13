Chelsea ready to sell 28-year-old forward in January

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to part ways with Moroccan forward Hakim Ziyech in January. The former Ajax star has struggled to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League since joining Chelsea last summer.

According to 90min, Hakim Ziyech is eager to leave Stamford Bridge in January after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

The 28-year-old spent four seasons at Ajax between 2016 and 2020 during which he won the Ajax Player of the Year award thrice. He helped Ajax win an Eredivise title, a KNVB Cup, and finish runner-up in the Europa League during the 2016-17 season.

Hakim Ziyech was one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe when he joined Chelsea in a deal worth £37 million last summer. He enjoyed an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge but saw his progress with the Blues hampered by injury and a dip in form.

Ziyech was unable to recapture his form towards the end of the last season and managed to contribute just six goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. He was heavily linked with a move to Juventus and Inter Milan this summer. Ziyech, however, chose to stay at Chelsea and fight for a place in the starting line-up.

The former Ajax star has been unable to improve his form this season. He has scored just two goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea and has put in a number of disappointing displays.

Hakim Ziyech has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea behind the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, and Mason Mount. The 28-year-old is reportedly keen to leave Chelsea to join a club where he will play regular football.

Reports have suggested German giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Hakim Ziyech on loan in January for the rest of the season.

Chelsea could sell a number of fringe players to raise funds for new signings

Chelsea have been linked with big money moves for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in recent months. The Blues will, however, have to sell or loan out a number of their fringe players to raise funds and create space for new signings.

The likes of Hakim Ziyech, Ross Barkley and Kepa Arrizabalga have all been linked with moves away from the club. Hakim Ziyech has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, Ross Barkley has received offers from multiple Premier League clubs, and Kepa has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus.

