Chelsea receive double injury boost ahead of weekend clash against Burnley

Chelsea have received a double injury boost as they prepare to return to Premier League action with the visit of Burnley to Stamford Bridge. The duo of Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto were spotted in training as the squad reassembled following the international break.

Since the arrival of their new ownership, the priority at Chelsea has been to sign the best young players, a strategy that has yet to yield dividends. Two of their best performers this season, however, are signings aged 21 and under, Palmer and Gusto.

Manchester City academy graduate Cole Palmer was part of the England squad for this month's internationals but did not feature in either match. The forward was said to have been carrying a minor knock, and manager Gareth Southgate decided against playing him.

Malo Gusto was one of the earlier returnees to Cobham, having taken ill while with the France U-21 squad. The 20-year-old was diagnosed with the flu and returned to London before even the first match of his nation was played to recover from the bout.

Images released by the English side today showed both Palmer and Gusto training in good spirits with the rest of the available players, bar Enzo Fernandez. Both men will be expected to feature against the Clarets at the weekend.

Cole Palmer has been a revelation for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, his first at the club, and he has been playing regularly. The Englishman has contributed 14 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for the club this season.

Like Palmer, Malo Gusto has been excellent in what is his debut season for the club. The French youngster has ensured that injured captain Reece James has not been missed, providing eight assists across all competitions.

Chelsea dealt severe injury blow

Chelsea have been dealt a severe blow as summer signing Romeo Lavia has been ruled out of the rest of the season through injury. The 20-year-old Belgian midfielder has appeared only once since his £58 million move from Southampton in the summer.

Lavia arrived at Stamford Bridge after Chelsea edged Liverpool in the race to sign him but immediately picked up an injury. The youngster returned briefly in January, appearing against Crystal Palace for about 35 minutes before picking up another injury.

Chelsea have now confirmed that Lavia will not play this season, with the earliest possible return set for pre-season. The highly rated midfielder is joined by the likes of Christopher Nkunku, James and Lesley Ugochukwu on the sidelines for the Blues.