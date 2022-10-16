Chelsea receive transfer boost as target's contract talks stall with current club - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly received a transfer boost as contract talks between Everton and Anthony Gordon have reached an impasse.

Gordon, 21, emerged as a transfer target for the Blues during the summer transfer window after the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

According to The Athletic, the west London outfit were prepared to dish out £60 million for the services of the England U21 international. However, no move materialized in the end as Gordon decided to stay with the Toffees.

Since then, the player has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at Goodison Park, scoring two goals in nine Premier League appearances in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

According to The Sun, Everton and Gordon have stalled their contract talks after the versatile attacker demanded £ 100,000 a week. The player's representatives view the wage demands as an accurate reflection of his high market valuation in the summer. Gordon currently has a contract until June 2025.

A tireless runner adept at operating on either flank, Gordon shot to fame after registering four goals and three assists in 40 games for the Toffees last campaign. His stature at the club has witnessed a rise since the departure of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently in a rich vein of form under the helm of new manager Graham Potter. The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has inspired the forwards at the club to find their goalscoring boots again, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shining the most.

Raheem Sterling, who arrived from Manchester City for £47.5 million earlier this summer, is a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge. The likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja are also pushing each other for a first-team spot.

Chelsea are also reportedly linked with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku and AC Milan's Rafael Leao. In light of the rumors, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will renew their interest in Gordon.

Chelsea in race to sign Ansu Fati

According to Diario Gol, Chelsea are in a race with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Barcelona forward Ansu Fati next summer. The teenager, who has a contract until June 2027, is unhappy with his limited importance to his side and is considering his options.

An electric forward with a tendency to cut inside from the left flank, Fati has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou this season. He has made just two starts for his boyhood club in the 2022-23 campaign following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Fati has so far netted 21 goals and laid out nine assists in 70 matches across all competitions for the Xavi Hernandez-coached outfit.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes