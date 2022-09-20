Chelsea to reignite interest in 28-year-old forward in 2023: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Chelsea could reignite their interest in Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

They were unable to complete a move for the Dutchman during the summer transfer window. The Blues pursued during Depay the closing hours of the transfer window but he eventually stayed put at Barcelona.

Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success. #ViscaBarca I have decided to stay at Barça !

He has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou under Xavi Hernandez. The Spanish coach relies more on newly-signed Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski along with Ousmane Dembele.

He has featured in just three matches so far this season. Depay was given a start in Barca's latest La Liga win against Elche and scored a stunning goal to secure his team's 3-0 win.

Depay's talent has never been in question as the former Manchester United man has an element of quality that can win games for a team.

However, the situation at Barcelona might not give him the regular game time that he expects.

Chelsea, meanwhile, completed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Catalan club on transfer deadline day. However, they still need more attacking firepower.

A player of Memphis Depay's ability and pedigree might be just what Graham Potter's team is missing.

As per the aforementioned Fichajes.net report, Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla could also be interested in signing the Dutch striker.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter on his team's draw against Red Bull Salzburg

Graham Potter's first game in charge of Chelsea since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion ended in a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

While talking to BT Sport after the game, Potter opened up on the result as he stated:

"We are disappointed with the result, the boys gave everything. Attacked quite well, missed a bit in the final bit in the first half. Scored a good goal. Overall, disappointed, it wasn’t quite to be today." (h/t football.london)

The Englishman further added:

"It’s always irritating when you concede. Overall, the defensive performance was quite good. The little details we have to improve. First game, it’s not been easy for the boys, they’ve responded well to us over the last few days. It’s not the result we wanted, it’s a point we have to take it. We will get better."

Chelsea will next face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on October 1.

