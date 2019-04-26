×
Chelsea respond to Eden Hazard's snub from the PFA Team of the Year

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
16   //    26 Apr 2019, 11:59 IST

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea have responded to Eden Hazard's blatant snub from the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Team of the Year, despite his spectacular form this season.

In case you didn't know

The PFA Team of the Year was released on Thursday and while it predictably featured most of its players from Liverpool and Manchester City, it had a number of surprises.

The PFA Team of the Year in full is as follows: Ederson (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the only non City and Liverpool player in the team and was picked ahead of the likes of Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah. The choice has caused quite a stir on social media with fans insisting that Hazard was more deserving of a place in the team.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea has responded to the snub on their official website, detailing Hazard's statistics this season in comparison to players like Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

The statement read, "Our no.10 is enjoying an outstanding season full of eye-catching moments and his non-selection is being widely described as a surprise omission. Certainly his headline statistics from the current season cannot have counted against him when the votes were cast."

"Hazard is enjoying his best Premier League campaign to date when it comes to goals and assists combined, and indeed he tops the table for that total across the all the players at all 20 clubs."

The Belgian boasts of having the most goal contribution in the Premier League, with 16 goals and 13 assists to his name so far. Aguero and Sterling have a goal contribution tally of 27 each compared to Hazard's 29.

What's next?

Chelsea are set to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard Paul Pogba
