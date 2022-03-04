Chelsea reveal asking price for Arsenal-linked Armando Broja: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly revealed the asking price for Arsenal target Armando Broja, with the club valuing the striker at £58 million.

Broja, 20, is on loan at Premier League side Southampton, and following a fine campaign, is set to return to Chelsea in the summer.

But that hasn't stopped interest from London rivals Arsenal, who are chasing a new striker this summer.

TuttoMercatoWEB (via HITC) reports that the Gunners will need to pay upwards of £58 million to tempt Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to part with the Albanian.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



[@OptaJoe] Armando Broja is one of only three Premier League players aged under 21 to have been directly involved in 10+ goals across all competitions this season, along with Bukayo Saka and Michael Olise. Armando Broja is one of only three Premier League players aged under 21 to have been directly involved in 10+ goals across all competitions this season, along with Bukayo Saka and Michael Olise.[@OptaJoe] https://t.co/YcsSw2l5hE

In 22 Premier League appearances for Southampton this season, Broja has scored six goals, whilst also contributing an assist in what has been an impressive loan spell at the Saints.

Arsenal boss Arteta is a huge admirer of the imposing forward, and with the futures of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah uncertain, a move could be on the cards.

The duo's contracts at the Emirates expire at the end of the season and they are the only two current striker options at the club.

What would Chelsea's Broja bring to Arsenal?

Broja is being tracked by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

After making it through the Blues youth system, Broja was sent out on loan by former Blues boss Frank Lampard to gain some experience.

He joined Vitesse Arnhem in 2020 and his talent was clear for all to see.

During his spell at the Dutch side, he scored eleven goals and contributed three assists in 34 games and was being touted as a top prospect for the Blues.

He then returned to Chelsea, featuring in their U23 squad before again being sent out on loan to Premier League side Southampton.

His time at St Mary's Stadium has seen him gain a lot of attention due to his technique and potent threat up top.

LL 👼🏽 @livzledgee Broja would bang at Arsenal I’m telling you but i know now Chelsea won’t sell him to us Broja would bang at Arsenal I’m telling you but i know now Chelsea won’t sell him to us

Broja bullies defenders, putting them on the back foot and striving for real cohesion with accompanying attackers.

His most recent goal in the FA Cup against West Ham was evidence of the talent he possesses, with many comparing him to former Blues striker Diego Costa.

〽️ @T4RIQSTPATRICK



[@armandobroja9]



Armando Broja’s cameo vs West Ham United Armando Broja’s cameo vs West Ham United[@armandobroja9] https://t.co/EMX1ZeNsyR

The Albanian also has pace which throws defenders off and his movement has been acclaimed by many.

Saints manager Ralph Hassenhuttl commented on the striker's performance after coming off the bench in the FA Cup game.

Hassenhuttl said (via Express):

"This is what a sub has to do, coming on the pitch, you need this impact, He was a big threat last time against West Ham and this time was the same, he likes to play against them."

Edited by S Chowdhury