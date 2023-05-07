Chelsea rivalling Liverpool for the potential transfer of Serie A midfielder this summer - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in the race to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer. The Juventus star is set to leave as a free agent and has drawn interest from Liverpool.

As per a report by Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are interested in Rabiot's services as well as they plan a midfield rebuild. Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been linked with moves away, and the club are looking at bringing in two new players.

The journalist adds that Romeo Lavia, Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram are also on the Blues' transfer radar. However, they will face a tough fight to sign all these players this summer.

Liverpool are keen on adding Rabiot in the summer as they eye a free transfer. They too are looking for midfield reinforcements and see the Frenchman as the perfect replacement for James Milner, who is reportedly set to join Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool buying smart and not overspending like Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will spend smart and not throw cash around like Chelsea. He believes that the club will only make moves for players who they think are reasonably priced and not agree to pay over-the-top fees.

He was quoted by The Guardian as saying:

“We cannot buy the player then. If they are overpriced we cannot do it. But we will bring in players, I am pretty sure we will bring in the players we want and those who will help us. I am pretty confident of that. You never know 100% until they are signed, but that is not new that some clubs might try that.”

Liverpool waked away from the Jude Bellingham transfer last month after Borussia Dortmund insisted on a transfer fee of over €100 million for the player. Klopp spoke about the same and added:

“Let me say it like this: you identify a position and you have not only one option on the position. That means they (are) all really good. You might have a favourite but if the other club doesn’t want to sell or someone else will pay the price that we cannot go with it, but usually we got the players we wanted. The one thing is can we afford them and then they are here.”

Liverpool have been linked with a host of players, including Chelsea's Mason Mount.

