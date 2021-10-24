Chelsea's 5 biggest wins in Premier League history

Chelsea turned on the style against Norwich City, hitting the promoted side for seven in a devastating performance at Stamford Bridge in the 2021-22 Premier League.

Mason Mount bagged a hat-trick, while Reece James and Ben Chilwell were also on target for the European champions. Max Aarons scored an own goal as the hapless Canaries endured their heaviest top-flight defeat since another 7-0 loss to Manchester City in November 2013.

However, the Blues are no strangers to scoring a glut of goals in the league. They've scored six or more goals in a match on 18 occasions, more than any English side in history.

However, where does their victory on Saturday rank on their list of biggest Premier League wins? Here's a look at the top five Chelsea wins in the Premier League:

#5 Chelsea 7-1 Aston Villa (March 2010)

Frank Lampard surpassed the 150-goal mark in this match with a sublime quadruple.

Chelsea's road to the Premier League title in the 2009-10 season was replete with many thumping wins. That included this one, driven by Frank Lampard's stunning four-goal salvo.

The talismanic midfielder got the Blues underway in the 15th minute. He then restored their lead right before half-time from the spot after John Carew had equalised for the Villans.

Carlo Ancelotti's men then turned up the heat in the second half, bagging five more goals. Florent Malouda and Salomon Kalou also joined the act, while Lampard brought up his quadruple in stoppage time.

#4 Chelsea 7-0 Stoke City (April 2010)

Salomon Kalou single-handedly took Stoke to the cleaners.

Almost a month on from Aston Villa's shellacking, Chelsea routed Stoke with an even bigger scoreline. While Lampard scored twice more, it was Kalou's time to bag a hat-trick this time, with Daniel Sturridge and Malouda also on target.

This was the third time Chelsea scored seven goals in a game that season. But it was their biggest-ever victory in the Premier League, which also put them within touching distance of the title.

This was the third time Chelsea scored seven goals in a game that season. But it was their biggest-ever victory in the Premier League, which also put them within touching distance of the title.

The Blues raced to a 3-0 lead at half-time before Kalou brought up his treble midway through the second period. Then in the final ten minutes, Lampard, Sturridge and Malouda scored to put gloss on the scoreline.

