Ranking the 5 most iconic Chelsea players before the Roman Abramovich era

Chelsea Football Club is one of London's most famous and successful football teams. In the early years after their establishment in 1905, success has been sporadic as they found themselves either in mid-table ambiguity or dropping down to the second division of English Football. The trend continued throughout the 20th century with small periods of success embedded in between.

All that changed when Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. The Russian oligarch transformed the club almost overnight into a domestic and European giant. The star signings of Didier Dorgba, Michael Essien and Petr Cech, among other stars formed a spine for continued success. The era of Roman signings have continued with the likes of Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Kai Havertz the latest star to join Chelsea.

However, it is not like Chelsea were short of club legends before the Roman era. There were those who were adored and celebrated by the Stamford Bridge faithful. Here are 5 iconic players before the Roman Abramovich era:

#5 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Before the arrival of Didier Drogba, Chelsea's legendary center forward of 2000s was Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. He arrived for a then club-record fee of 15 million pounds from Leeds United. In his very first season he bagged 23 goals in 35 appearances, establishing himself as a dependable and clinical striker.

Blessed with impressive pace and a powerful shot, the Dutchman was a renowned and consistent goalscorer in an era where Chelsea punched above their weight domestically and in Europe.

The prolific finisher with 70 goals in 136 games in the league. He is remembered dearly as one half of one of the greatest strikers in the Premier League for Chelsea.

#4 Peter Osgood

Peter Osgood was a key member of the 1970s golden team at Chelsea. His exploits in the title-winning FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup seasons have gone down in the history books.

During the 1969-70 season, he was the top scorer in the First Division, with 31 goals, and scored in every round of the FA Cup. It included a goal in the final against the great Don Revie's Leeds United, who were dominating European and domestic football back then.

At 6'2 with impeccable sideburns and movie star looks, Osgood was imperious in the air and a renowned hunter in the penalty box. He scored 105 goals in 289 games. Osgood remains the only Chelsea player to receive a statue at Stamford Bridge.

