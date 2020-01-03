Chelsea's bid for highly-rated striker rejected, Borussia Dortmund set price for Atletico Madrid target and more: Football transfer round-up 3rd January 2020

Borussia Dortmund are willing to let Paco Alcacer go for €40 million.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's football transfer roundup for the day! With the transfer window underway, here we take a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga and around the world.

Lyon reject Chelsea's initial bid for Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele

Chelsea have had their €40 million bid for striker Moussa Dembele rebuffed by Olympique Lyon, according to FootMercato.

The former Celtic star who has scored 25 goals since moving to Ligue 1 18 months ago, is attracting a lot of interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, especially from the Premier League, but the French side is not interested in selling the player at the moment.

As per Daily Express, the club released a statement regarding the speculation earlier today. The statement read,

“Olympique Lyonnais has taken note of certain information relayed by the media suggesting that Moussa Dembele could interest other clubs during this transfer window.

“OL would like to reaffirm its wish, as in the summer of 2019, to keep Moussa Dembele. The club has full confidence in Moussa and counts in particular on him to build a successful team for the seasons to come.”

Borussia Dortmund name price for Atletico Madrid target Paco Alcacer

Borussia Dortmund have put a price of €40m on reported Atletico Madrid target Paco Alcacer, according to BILD.

The former Barcelona striker might be pushed down the pecking order at the German club, who have landed Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland in a €20m deal recently. Thus, it is understood that the player himself is ready to move on from the Bundesliga.

Aubameyang confirms Arsenal stay amid Barca and Inter links

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that he remains committed to his current club, despite reports suggesting a strong interest from heavyweights Barcelona and Inter Milan.

When asked about his future after The Gunner's 2-0 win over Manchester United, he was quoted by RMCSport saying:

The English press like to talk a lot. For now, I'm here. I'm here 100 per cent."

It was claimed in November the Gabon international pulled out of contract talks with Arsenal because he was keen to play Champions League football and to play with a club that offers him a better shot at winning more silverware.

