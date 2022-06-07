Chelsea's loan army - what to do with the 23 players returning to the club?

This past season, Chelsea had 23 players out on loan at various clubs. The club loan out academy players to experience regular first-team football. They also loan out players who become surplus to requirements. This system will have to change at the earliest. New rules will soon be implemented restricting the number of players that can go out on loan.

Starting in the 2022-2023 season, clubs will be able to loan out eight players. That number will be reduced to six by 2024-2025. These rules will not apply to U-21 players or academy trained players.

With that in mind and some players having had stellar seasons at their loan clubs, it is worth looking at who should stay, be sold, or go out on loan once again. Some players may be focused on playing for Chelsea, while others may decide to seek regular game time elsewhere. Let's take a look.

Chelsea loanee goalkeepers

Nathan Baxter - Hull City

Chelsea had five goalkeepers out on loan last season. Nathan Baxter and Jaimie Cumming played at Hull City and MK Dons, while Sami Tiemcani, Ethan Wady, and Karlo Ziger played elsewhere. Kepa Arizzabalaga may end up leaving the club, meaning that either Baxter or Cumming could get a chance to stay.

Baxter made 18 appearances for Hull, conceding 21 goals and keeping seven clean sheets. Baxter has a chance at staying at Chelsea next season, and the club may renew his contract.

Cumming may go out on loan again, but he also has only one year left on his contract, so decisions will need to be made. Tiemcani, Wady, and Ziger will all probably go out on loan once again.

Chelsea loanee defenders

Ethan Ampadu - Venezia (left)

Chelsea had 10 defenders out on loan last season. First up is Ethan Ampadu, who was on loan at Venezia. Venezia were relegated from Serie A, but he made 30 appearances for the club. It was a good loan and Ampady developed a lot after playing in several different positions. With two years left on his contract, he could stay to be used as a utility player by Thomas Tuchel.

Juan Castillo, a left-back, was on loan at Charlton Athletic. His contract expires this summer, and he is unlikely to stay. Jake Clarke-Salter is a centre-back, and his contract also expires this summer and is unlikely to be extended.

Emerson spent his season on loan at Olympique Lyonnais, where he was a regular. Emerson could stay if Marcos Alonso is sold and Chelsea don't acquire a replacement.

Levi Colwill has had a stunning season on loan at Huddersfield Town and will look to impress Thomas Tuchel during pre-season. With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving, there are slots open at center-back. Henry Lawrence, a right-back, went on loan at AFC Wimbledon and played regularly. With one year left on his contract, his future will be discussed.

Ian Maatsen, a left-back, had a strong season at Coventry City and impressed. Maatsen will return to pre-season looking to be back up to Ben Chilwell. He could also head out on loan for another season.

Matt Miazga has one year left on his contract and should be sold. Baba Rahman could be sold after having a strong season at Reading. Dujon Sterling impressed at Blackpool and will get his chance.

Chelsea loanee midfielders

Tino Anjorin - Huddersfield Town

Chelsea had five midfielders out on loan last season. Faustino Anjorin spent the first half of the season at Lokomotiv Moscow and the second half at Huddersfield Town . He is likely to head out on loan again to have a proper season. Tiemoue Bakayoko is on a two-year loan at AC Milan and is likely to stay on loan in Italy. Danny Drinkwater has announced that he has left the club following the end of his contract.

Conor Gallagher had a brilliant season at Crystal Palace and will come straight into the first-team squad next season. Billy Gilmour went on loan at Norwich City but did not have a great season. Gilmour only has a year left on his contract, and he will most likely sit down with the club and discuss his future. Gilmour could leave if regular game time is not available at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea loanee forwards

Armando Broja - Southampton

Chelsea had four forwards out on loan last season. Armando Broja had a good season at Southampton and will look to stake a claim for a first-team spot. There are question marks surrounding Romelu Lukaku, and Broja could play backup to Kai Havertz next season. The Albanian has proved he has what it takes to play in the Premier League.

Michy Batshuayi has one year left on his contract and should be sold. Mason Burstow and Bryan Fiabema are both up and coming and talented and are likely to remain on loan next season.

The 23-man army should be reduced down to at least 16 for next season. Around eight of the remaining players stand a chance of making the first-team squad for next season.

It's a new era at Chelsea, and a squad reshuffle is bound to happen. These young players just need to look at the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James amongst others to see that it's never too late to realize their dream.

