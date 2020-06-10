Chelsea's potential EPL XI for 2020-21 season featuring Werner, Ziyech and more

EPL club Chelsea are set to have a blockbuster transfer window upon their return to the market after their transfer ban.

Frank Lampard's Blues are on the brink of signing German forward Timo Werner and English defender Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea could be set for a revamp ahead of the 2020/21 season

After the upliftment of their transfer ban, former EPL champions Chelsea have had a jaw-dropping start to their 2020/21 summer business. The club announced the capture of Ajax's creator-in-chief Hakim Ziyech at the end of February and have been active in the market ever since. A week ago, stong reports emerged of their interest in RB Leipzig frontman Timo Werner.

The Germany international was EPL-bound, but to Anfield as opposed to Stamford Bridge. Werner talked up a move to Jürgen Klopp's Reds, and it appeared to be a match made in heaven. However, due to financial constraints, the move failed to materialise. Werner is now all set to join Chelsea, and the Blues look to bolster their attack further.

Given the initial reports of their interest in signing quality players such as Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell, the EPL giants are certainly in for an exciting transfer window.

On that note, here, we take a look at what the potential Chelsea XI could look like come the opening day of the 2020/21 EPL season.

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa in action for Chelsea in the EPL

Kepa Arrizabalaga has had a mixed bag of a start to life in London. The EPL side made him the world's most expensive goalkeeper in the wake of Thibaut Courtois' departure to Real Madrid.

Although he won the UEFA Europa League in his debut season, the Spaniard has had a shocking 2019/20 campaign so far. With one of the worst save success rates in all of Europe let alone the EPL, Arrizabalaga fell out of favour with manager Frank Lampard.

Advertisement

That being said, he's still young and has the potential to become one of the best keepers in the EPL. His distribution remains a key threat for teams trying to press Chelsea. Also given Chelsea's potentially huge outlay this summer, the 25-year-old is set to continue in goal for Chelsea.

Defence: Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell is said to be Chelsea's #1 target for the left-back slot

Reece James is quickly becoming one of the most promising full-backs in the league. The 20-year-old is widely regarded as the future of Chelsea's defence as he is equipped with all the essential skills of a modern full-back.

A superb crossed of the ball, quick to track back and an energetic presence on the flanks, James is one to keep an eye out for in the EPL. Much of the same can be said about his potential counterpart on the left-hand side, Ben Chilwell.

Reports suggest that the Englishman could move from Leicester City to Chelsea in a mammoth deal as Chelsea continue to restructure their XI. Chilwell is perhaps more of an established EPL player than James is, but at 23, he has a very high ceiling. He would undoubtedly be an upgrade on Marcos Alonso and Emerson, Chelsea's other left-back options.

19 - Reece James (19y, 332d) has become Chelsea's youngest ever goalscorer in Champions League history. Fightback. pic.twitter.com/xwxfKZZHPw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2019

When fit, Antonio Rudiger is regarded as Chelsea's best centre-half. The German is a great reader of the game and could serve as the anchor in Chelsea's backline.

His partner Fikayo Tomori could make even more of a lasting impression next season given the impressive debut season he's had under Lampard. Tomori could essentially save Chelsea a colossal transfer fee given his superb quality for someone of his experience.

Midfield: Mateo Kovačić, N'Golo Kanté

Kanté and Kovačić are a formidable pair in midfield

With rumours heavily suggesting that Jorginho could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's midfield selection gets a tad easier. Mateo Kovačić has arguably been the EPL club's best player this year and has run the show from midfield.

It is important to note that the Croatian is one of the most press-resistant players in the EPL as well. His inclusion in the starting XI is a no-brainer, alongside the ever-dependable N'Golo Kanté.

The French World Cup-winner is arguably one of the best central midfielders in the league. He has come a long way from the defensive midfielder who initially came to Stamford Bridge in Antonio Conte's debut EPL season. Kanté has added other elements to his game and has become much more of a multi-faceted player than what he was a few years ago.

Mateo Kovačić completed every single take-on he attempted, completed 95% of his passes, completed the most passes, and made more recoveries than any other play on the pitch vs. Spurs.



What a player. What a display. 👏 pic.twitter.com/lsLiJEbPnr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 22, 2020

Provided that both stay fit, this midfield pairing could help Chelsea dominate games in the middle of the park.

Attack: Christian Pulisić, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham

Timo Werner is set to be the latest star attacker to join Frank Lampard's ranks at Chelsea

With veterans Willian and Pedro seemingly at the end of their Chelsea careers, a new dawn shines upon Stamford Bridge. Despite a relatively lacklustre debut season in the EPL, Christian Pulisić has the ability to take games by the scruff of the neck.

The speedy American has all the qualities to become one of the trickiest wingers to deal with in the EPL. He could share his responsibilities with Callum Hudson-Odoi, another incredibly promising youngster.

Ajax's enigmatic playmaker Hakim Ziyech is an excellent addition to Chelsea's attack. A considerable upgrade on Mason Mount, Ziyech could mentor the young playmaker while bringing experience and a spike in end product.

The Moroccan has been one of the most impressive players in what has been a stunning group of players at Ajax. Alongside players such as Timo Werner and Kovacić, Ziyech is guaranteed to be a sure-shot starter and a star for the EPL club.

166 - Hakim Ziyech has been directly involved in 166 goals since his Eredivisie debut (79 goals & 87 assists), at least 36 more than any other player. Blue. pic.twitter.com/iUDp580SFI — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 12, 2020

Speaking of Werner, the German provides Chelsea with variety. Should the move for the Leipzig striker go through, the Blues could have a stunning attacker at their disposal. The German is an incredibly clinical finisher, a tireless runner, and if this wasn't already evident, he has pace to burn for days.

Werner simply gives the EPL club a different dimension in attack. He could potentially function excellently with a target striker such as Tammy Abraham, much like he did with Yussuf Poulsen at Leipzig.

Abraham has won over Lampard's as well as the supporters' faith with a superb breakthrough season at the Bridge. His 13 goals in 25 games have been crucial to Chelsea's push for a Champions League finish and will only improve with time.

The 22-year-old gives Chelsea multiple ways to attack as he also has considerable aerial presence apart from being mobile on the pitch — an unusual sight for a player who is 1.91m tall. He could complement Werner perfectly and lead a devastating Chelsea attack to EPL glory.

Timo Werner has now been directly involved in 33 Bundesliga goals this season:



❍ 30 games

❍ 25 goals

❍ 8 assists



No player has been involved in more. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NziKHOEjJH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 6, 2020