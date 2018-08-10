Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea's predicted lineup for the season

Rishi Kataria
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.35K   //    10 Aug 2018, 18:40 IST

Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly
Chelsea v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea had a poor show in the Premier League last season. They finished fifth in the league, which means they will not be playing in the Champions League this term.

Chelsea sacked manager Antonio Conte after the dismal finish, and replaced him with Maurizio Sarri. Sarri will need to re-build the confidence in the squad if they want to achieve something of note this season.

The transfer window for the Premier League clubs is now closed. Chelsea were rather busy for the last two days: they signed Kepa from Athletic Bilbao at world record fee of €80 million. They even offloaded Thibaut Courtois and received Mateo Kovacic as a loanee from Real Madrid.

Here we take a look at how Chelsea are likely to line up this season.

(N.B: The transfer fees are according to transfermarkt.com)

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - La Liga
Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea signed Kepa on the second last day of the transfer window at a world record fee for any goalkeeper.

Kepa is a Spanish goalkeeper and he is quite brilliant. He is a very safe shot-stopper with amazing reflexes. Kepa is capable of saving close range shots when the defense is beaten.

His kicking ability could also help them produce faster counter-attacks. According to Whoscored.com, Kepa made more accurate long balls than any other player in La Liga last season.

According to OptaJose, he had the third most saves from shots inside the box in La Liga. He even saved two penalties out of three in the last season.

A goalkeeper of such humongous capabilities will be difficult to beat. But it remains to see how he performs in his first Premier League season.







