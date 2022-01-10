Chelsea's priority for January transfer window revealed, Manchester United working on 2 loan deals and more: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

The second week of January is here, and the transfer market is now heating up. Chelsea will have to make some very important decisions. There is a need for at least one new fullback after the injuries to Reece James and especially Ben Chilwell, who is out until the end of the current season.

Chelsea trying to recall Emerson Palmeiri from Olympique Lyon loan

Tuchel will need to make some tough decisions in the January transfer window

The club have now ruled out the possibility of buying Lucas Digne from Everton because the Toffees only want to sell him on a permanent move and Chelsea are convinced Ben Chilwell is their full-back for the future.

Digne is now in talks with Aston Villa, who want to further strengthen their squad after they completed Philippe Coutinho's deal with Barcelona.

Chelsea have clear ideas. Their priority is to try to recall Emerson Palmieri, the Italian fullback who is on loan at Olympique Lyon. However, there is no automatic clause to bring him back to London immediately. This is the reason why OL have already twice rejected Chelsea's approaches for Emerson.

Chelsea will try to offer compensation and in the meantime they will not forget the Sergino Dest option.

Manchester United working on loan deals for Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo

Anthony Martial is looking to exit Manchester United in the January Transfer Window

Manchester United, on the other hand, have definitively clarified that Edinson Cavani will stay. The meeting between the Uruguayan striker and Ralf Rangnick was very honest and sincere. Cavani was on Barcelona's list in December but he's happy with his situation with Rangnick as the new manager.

Cavani feels important in Manchester and will stay at least until the end of the current season.His contract expires after this season and he will be free to choose the best solution then. Cavani won't be sold in January, also because Manchester United would have wanted an important economic compensation and would not have released the veteran striker on a free transfer.

For Anthony Martial, the request is always for payment of the entire salary plus a loan fee, which is why Sevilla have not yet tied up the deal for the Frenchman. The negotiations are still slow. Martial hopes to leave Manchester United for a new opportunity and has already requested Rangnick to leave the club.

In the next few days, however, Amad Diallo, the young Man United talent, will leave the club on loan. Birmingham City have requested him on a 6-month deal but there is no agreement between all the parties involved, the deal has collapsed. In any case, Diallo's priority is to stay in England to get used to it in the best possible way and in the next few days he will choose among the many offers received.

No decision has been made by Paul Pogba. The Frenchman will decide his future in the coming months and not in January, this is the expectation even within Manchester United. His agent Mino Raiola is now free to negotiate with other clubs but there is still no final decision on Pogba's future. It will take calmness and patience.

Liverpool working hard on new contract for Mohamed Salah

Salah has been in stunning form for Liverpool this season

The situation around Liverpool also remains quiet today. Jurgen Klopp wants new signings only if they are quality players, useful for the future of the project and not just for 6 months. That is why Liverpool are not expected to sign big names in January. There has been no confirmation of a negotiation with Colombian winger Luis Diaz, who is performing at excellent levels with FC Porto. The player's value exceeds €60/65 million and there is no negotiation underway with Liverpool.

Liverpool's priority right now is absolutely Mo Salah's new contract. The Egyptian sees his current deal with the Reds expire in the summer of 2023. Liverpool have long been in negotiations with Salah and his agent but the hope is to be able to find a definitive agreement by the summer to avoid attempts by other top clubs or dangerous surprises.

Harry Kane not looking for Tottenham exit in January transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Finally, Tottenham are hard at work to please Antonio Conte with new signings. Conte, in particular, needs a new center-back in January.The Spurs board is now working to sell Tanguy Ndombele and Steven Bergwijn, both players who are on the transfer list. Ajax are interested in Bergwijn.

Meanwhile, the situation has changed around Harry Kane, who will certainly not enter into negotiations with Manchester City in January. He is very happy with the change of mentality in the club thanks to the arrival of Antonio Conte. The Italian is much appreciated by all at Tottenham and is working hard to win a trophy with the club. Kane is happy with his current situation and will only decide his future in the 2022 summer transfer window.

