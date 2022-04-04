Why Chelsea's blunder against Brentford isn't a cause for alarm

Something bizarre happened this time last year as Thomas Tuchel's rebirth of Chelsea began with an incredible 14-game unbeaten streak.

The Blues were mercilessly throttled to a 5-2 defeat by West Brom at the cold hands of Sam Allardyce. This was a game the fans would've assumed would be a straightforward afternoon win at Stamford Bridge.

The outcome was not just a snafu, but a crash-and-burn exercise, with the shards lying near the bottom of a pint of wine. The results prompted an instant investigation. Ideas flew around as to what unknown virus had infiltrated Tuchel's painstakingly designed computer.

Chelsea ultimately went on to finish fourth and win the Champions League in the next two months.

The hiccup against West Brom was nothing more than a computer error. In essence, it was rendered almost completely meaningless. The London side exceeded expectations as West Brom suffered the agony of relegation.

Brentford dismantles Chelsea

There were some parallels to the 4-1 thrashing Brentford handed out at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Bees played with such a frenetic counter-attacking rhythm that it amounted to shock therapy for Chelsea's defense. The Blues completely lost their heads during a frantic eleven-minute span in the second half.

Thomas Frank's team was bold and tenacious, spurred on by Christian Eriksen's amazing return but not riding on his coattails. Three points should almost guarantee their survival this season. Few would argue that Brentford are deserving of anything less.

Chelsea, on the other hand, may have just had another hiccup. This is not to downplay their efforts or minimize the severity of their loss.

It wouldn't be a surprise if thoughts of Wednesday's first leg versus Real Madrid had already crept into their subconscious.

Tuchel's men triumphed against Porto to all but guarantee their spot in the semi-finals last year, after losing to West Bromwich Albion.

Real Madrid are decidedly more dangerous opponents, but they haven't exactly looked unbeatable this season. Carlo Ancelotti's side were crushed 4-0 at the Bernabeu by Barcelona.

Their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is the result of an unquestionably stunning comeback. It was an impeccable display to outlast a PSG side prone to self-destruction.

Of course, there are actual issues for which Tuchel appears to be no closer to a solution. Timo Werner began up front against Brentford. He unfortunately appears doomed to run very fast in the purgatory that has taken away his scoring touch. Romelu Lukaku is still a reluctant substitute, but his departure could be advantageous to all parties concerned.

However, those were not revelations unearthed by an inspired Brentford. Nor did they prevent Chelsea from embarking on a six-game winning streak before the international break.

It's easy to exaggerate blunders in a society flooded with analysis and data that may spotlight every blunder. Football is chaotic and unpredictable. While no defeat is really meaningless, it may be treated as such. More importantly, it might give the Blues the boost they require.

