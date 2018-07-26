Chelsea's Top 5 Performances under Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea

Antonio Conte came into Chelsea Football Club as its manager, he won two major titles, struggled in patches, and now, has been sacked by the Blues due to their inability to finish in the top four last season.

The FA Cup final against Manchester United in May at Wembley was Conte's last game in charge, as he won his second trophy with the London-based club that day.

The Italian will always be remembered for introducing the 3-4-3 formation to the Blues, which guided Chelsea to 2016-17 Premier League title. His touchline antics and celebrations after a goal were also unique and never seen before in the English game.

Under him, Chelsea played great counter-attacking football and tactically outclassed their opponents. They scored many late winners and even when they were a goal down they found a way back into the game more often than not.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won one Premier League title and one FA Cup. These trophies are a testament to the fact that his tactics produced results and in the process, the Blues delivered some great performances on the pitch.

Here are Chelsea's top five performances under Conte:

#5 Watford 1 vs Chelsea 2 ( Premier League 20.08.2016)

Conte's substitutions worked perfectly in this game

This game was Conte's second game in charge and it was an away fixture against Watford. The Blues were in good spirit after Diego Costa scored a late winner against West Ham in the opening game of the season.

But in this game, it was Watford who opened the scoring through a volley by Etienne Capoue in the 55th minute and by the time it was 80 minutes on the clock, it seemed like Chelsea would not even be able to get a point from the encounter.

Conte then made two substitutions, bringing on Michy Batshuayi and Cesc Fàbregas, and this decision proved to be decisive in the game. Batshuayi leveled the scores in the 80th minute and then, Costa found the back of the net off a delightful pass from Fabregas to win the game for Chelsea.

The Blues showed great character to win the game. Also, Conte's substitutions worked perfectly and Chelsea won two games in a row under him.

