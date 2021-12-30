Chelsea's top 5 underrated players in the Premier League era

Chelsea Football Club has risen like a phoenix from the ashes since the turn of the millennium. Russian businessman Roman Abramovich took over the club in 2003, and they haven't looked back since then. The Blues have been one of the most successful sides in England and Europe in the last two decades.

They have won five Premier League titles and as many FA Cups since Abramovich took over. The Blues remarkably managed won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League back-to-back in 2012 and 2013.

They won the Europa League again in 2018-19 followed by a Champions League triumph three seasons later. Olivier Giroud was Chelsea's top scorer in both winning runs.

Players like John Terry, Frank Lampard, Eden Hazard, Michael Ballack and Didier Drogba have always stolen the headlines with their exploits for the Blues. They were all part of dominant Chelsea teams over the years that won trophies galore.

However, the well-oiled Chelsea machine have had some other key components that went unnoticed. These were players who did incredible things for the club and also won several honours. However, they were underappreciated because of their statistical output or the lack of it compared to others.

On that note, here's a look at the five most underrated Chelsea players in the Premier League era:

#5 Joe Cole

Joe Cole celebrating scoring a goal for Chelsea in a Premier League game

Joseph 'Joe' Cole was born in London, England, in 1981. He came through the youth ranks at West Ham United, and made his senior debut for them in 1998. Cole played for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa, among others.

Cole made 282 appearances for Chelsea between 2003 and 2010. During that period, he scored 40 goals and provided 43 assists. He was a creative and technically gifted player who was clever with his movement on and off the ball.

He was known for his dribbling skills, and could create chances for his teammates as well as score goals himself. With the Blues, Cole won three Premier League titles and three FA Cups, among other honours.

Joe Cole also made 56 appearances for England, scoring ten goals. He retired in 2018 after a two-year spell with the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Cole remains one of only 11 players to have won three FA Cups and as many Premier League titles and played in three FIFA World Cups.

#4 Florent Malouda

Florent Malouda celebrating scoring a goal for Chelsea in the Premier League

Florent Malouda was born in Cayenne, French Guiana, in 1980. He came through the youth ranks at French club Chateauroux, and made his senior debut for them in 1996. The winger rose to prominence during his spells with Lyon (2003-07) and Chelsea (2007-13).

Malouda played 229 games for Chelsea, scoring 45 goals and dishing out 44 assists. The Frenchman was a tricky winger, using his body feints and turn of pace to beat defenders and burst into space. He had a wand of a left foot, and was effective with his crosses as well.

The former Chelsea man won one Premier League title, three FA Cups, one FA Community Shield and one UEFA Champions League title during his time at the club. He won the Players' Player of the Year award at Chelsea for his stunning exploits in 2009-10. Malouda scored 15 goals and assisted a further 15 in 51 appearances that season.

Florent Malouda represented France on 80 occasions between 2004 and 2012, netting nine times. In 2017, he also played for the country of his birth - French Guaina - making four appearances.

Throughout his Chelsea career, he had various issues over wage demands and other contract details. That prevented him from truly settling in at the club, and also hampered his total output. Malouda retired in 2018.

