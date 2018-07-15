Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Chelsea's top 5 transfer targets this summer

B. Roberts
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
19.97K   //    15 Jul 2018, 07:54 IST

Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri...
Maurizio Sarri: the new Chelsea manager.

Following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri this week, the Chelsea squad is set for an inevitable overhaul of players. Jorginho, who worked under Sarri at Napoli, also signed for the club on the same day, for a fee in the region of £50m. 

Of course, Antonio Conte's side had won the Premier League in the 2016-17 campaign, accumulating a staggering 93 points to seal the title. But a rocky start to last season saw them finish in 5th with just 70 points. They just about made the bill for European football, which simply isn't good enough for a club of Chelsea's stature. Fans and football pundits alike believe that the West London outfit should strive for the title every season, based on the superb team they've assembled in recent years.

Sarri has the power to bring in Italian players with relative ease - especially those from his former club Napoli, as we've seen with Jorginho's arrival. With so many sublime players to choose from, Sarri's tenure at Chelsea is set to become a lot easier than that of his predecessor.

But now that Antonio Conte has gone and Maurizio Sarri has taken the top spot, which players could come through the door at Stamford Bridge this summer?

Let's have a look at Chelsea's top transfer targets:

#5 Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain is wanted by many clubs this summer, but Chelsea remain favourites.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea are preparing to offer Alvaro Morata to Juventus in a exchange for Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain played under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli from 2014 to 2016, before he was sold to Juventus for £81m.

How might Gonzalo Higuain fit into the current Chelsea squad?

The main issue surrounding the potential purchase of Higuain is that he's set to turn 31-years-old this year. This marks the final turn of his career, and it's only a matter of time now before his legs begin to go due to age.

That being said, there is no denying the ability Higuain possesses on the field. He has proven at Juventus that he can still net goals into the double-figure bracket with ease. When he first arrived at the Italian giants, he scored 24 goals in 38 appearances, and then put away 16 in 35 the next season. With the service he'd get at Chelsea, there's no doubt that he would be able to score even more in the Premier League.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Juventus have shown their interest in Morata before now (and actually had the striker at their club before he was sold to Chelsea at the start of last season) so a swap deal might interest them greatly. However, after having spent £105m on Ronaldo recently, Juventus will undoubtedly be after cash in order to level out their finances.

Page 1 of 5 Next
