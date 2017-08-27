Chelsea set to hijack Spurs' top target and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 26th August, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news and rumours of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 27 Aug 2017

Chelsea boss looking to hijack Mauricio Pochettino's top target

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest update on some of the major happenings in world football which may change the complexion of a few clubs. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on August 26, 2017:

Premier League

Chelsea to hijack Spurs' deal for Ross Barkley

According to The Sun, Chelsea are set to hold talks with Spurs transfer target and Everton playmaker, Ross Barkley this weekend. The 23-year-old is currently surplus to demands at Goodison Park with manager Ronald Koeman looking to offload him this summer.

Everton value him at around £30 million and are not looking to budge down from their asking price. Both the London clubs are desperate for signings at the moment and hence can be expected to pay the needful for the Englishman.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain prefers Liverpool over Chelsea

The Daily Express understands that Oxlade Chamberlain has told Arsene Wenger of his desire to leave Arsenal this week. The Gunners have reportedly accepted defeat in their hope of keeping Chamberlain at the club after a meeting with the player and his representatives.

The 24-year-old has also revealed that he prefers a move to Liverpool as he wants to play under Jurgen Klopp over Chelsea. Arsenal are ready to sell Chamberlain to whoever agrees to pay £40 million for the versatile midfielder.