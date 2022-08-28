Chelsea set to offer Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja in swap deal to sign Premier League star - Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly set to offer Everton Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja in exchange for young winger Anthony Gordon.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are willing to offer the two bright youngsters, as well as £25 million, to prize the 21-year-old away from Goodison Park.

The Toffees have already rejected numerous bids for their youth academy graduate, but Chelsea feel that Gallagher and Broja are worth £30 million each.

Everton are still seeking their first win of the season. They are reportedly chasing a central-midfielder and a pacy attacker before the transfer window slams shut.

Gallagher is considered one of the brightest prospects in English football, but the 22-year-old has endured a nightmare start to the season. The former Crystal Palace loanee was sent off for the Blues on his full home debut against Leicester City. after picking up two first-half yellow cards.

Meanwhile, Broja enjoyed a successful loan spell at Southampton last season. He is one of the few centre-forwards left at Chelsea following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

The reported offer for Gordon shows just how keen the west London club are to secure the England U21 winger. The forward was a rare bright spark in an otherwise disastrous campaign for Everton, as they barely survived relegation last term.

Frank Lampard determined to keep Everton star Anthony Gordon amid Chelsea links

The youngster scored for the Blues in their 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday and Lampard was once again asked about his starman's future after the game.

According to 90min, the former Chelsea boss stated:

"It’s what I wanted from him. It was a great run, great timing and a great pass, and his composure was great. I’m delighted for him and thought his all-round performance was great. There’s pressure on him and I thought he handled it brilliantly.”

The England legend further added:

“He’s a level of player at 21 years of age, with what he showed last year, everyone is talking about and clubs are interested in him, and have had a nibble at him.

“But he’s our player so I don’t come away from today thinking ‘oh dear that’s made someone keen to pay more millions for him’. I come away thinking ‘he’s an Everton player and I want him to stay'. Simple.”

Chelsea will next face Southampton away on August 30 while Everton take on Leeds United.

