Reports: Chelsea set to sign £91 million rated striker

Antonio Conte was keen on signing him at any cost this summer!

22 Aug 2017, 19:10 IST

Chelsea Press Conference

What’s the story?

Chelsea are set to go on a spending spree to strengthen their squad in the final few days of the transfer window according to reports. They have been linked with several Premier League stars and have been 'in talks' with around five of them!

TransferMarketWeb however, claim that Chelsea are set to make a stunning move for Andrea Belotti. The Blues are set to activate his £91 million release clause and sign the striker as per the report.

Torino president, Urbano Cairo has also hinted that the striker might leave the club in te coming days. “Will he remain at Torino next season? I honestly don’t know,” Cairo told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

He's only said one thing is for sure and that is that the €100 release clause of Belotti should be met by any club. They are not willing to negotiate the fee with anyone and are not interested in a 'player + cash' swap deal.

The Italian publication state that Belotti will be replacing Diego Costa in the Chelsea squad. Antonio Conte has already asked Costa to leave and he's set for a return to Atletico Madrid in the coming days.

In case you didn’t know...

Chelsea have signed just four players this summer. That's not bad at all but they have all been replacements and not additions to the squad.

As many as 26 players have been loaned out by the club to add to the list of players they have sold.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are set to activate Belotti's release clause and sign him in the coming days. This is their 4th attempt at signing him after having bids of £50 million, £58 million and £70 million rejected for him.

Author’s Take

Andrea Belotti is the most prolific striker Chelsea can sign right now. Though Aubameyang is available, I would personally prefer the Torino striker as he is younger than the Borussia Dortmund star and is more suited to Antonio Conte's system.

As far as the fee goes, there is nothing wrong in paying £91 million for a player who's going to get you tons of goals for the next 6-7 seasons. He's just 23 years old and can form a deadly partnership with Alvaro Morata up front.

Should that partnership flourish, Chelsea can forget about signing strikers for the next decade as they will have Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham as well to play backup to the aforementioned duo.