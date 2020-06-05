Chelsea set to continue impressive summer splurge with EPL defender Chilwell their next target

EPL side Chelsea have had a fantastic start to their summer transfer business with deals for Ziyech and Werner.

The Blues are now in the hunt for Leicester defender Chilwell.

EPL club Chelsea have made headlines due to their stellar transfer activity ahead of the transfer market. Having already completed the signing of Hakim Ziyech over a month ago, yesterday they shocked the EPL once again. Reports from reliable transfer sources emerged of Chelsea having agreed a deal in principle for RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.

Today, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed reports of Chelsea targeting Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell. The Englishman has been monitored for some time now by the EPL's elite. Arsenal, Liverpool as well as Chelsea were all interested in signing the left-back before his establishment as a first-team player at the King Power Stadium.

Chesea are also in talks with Leicester to sign Ben Chilwell. The left back wants to join the club - he knows Lampard wants him.

Nicolás Tagliafico is on Chelsea list as an option if Chilwell deal will collapse.

Werner deal almost ok - on paperworks time since yesterday. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2020

However, the Blues have gathered Chilwell's interest, and the player is keen to join the EPL club, according to the report. Chelsea are also reportedly keeping tabs on AFC Ajax full-back Nicolás Tagliafico. The Argentine impressed massively with his performances in the UEFA Champions League and Eredivisie. He is an option that Chelsea would consider should a deal for Chilwell fall through.

With Arsenal's signing of Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson developing into one of the best left-backs in the world, they understandably dropped their interest. However, left-back is a position which has remained a weakness for Chelsea for a considerable while.

3 - Ben Chilwell is the first England defender to provide three assists in a single match since Glen Johnson against Andorra in June 2009. Creator. #england1000 pic.twitter.com/84cpMJUsMs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 14, 2019

Marcos Alonso's lack of defensive awareness has cost Chelsea in the past, and Emerson has failed to kick on after his move to Stamford Bridge. There were other left-backs linked with a move to the EPL such as Alex Telles, but as things stand, Chilwell looks likeliest to join.

EPL legend Ashley Cole's seal of approval

Ashley Cole has been impressed by Chilwell

Former Blues icon Ashley Cole has endorsed a potential move for Chilwell saying he would be a great fit at his former EPL club. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said,

"I would love to see him at Chelsea. He’s doing really, really well at Leicester. He’s enjoying the way Brendan plays and his system; he’s got that licence to attack."

Cole also spoke about Chilwell's qualities as a full-back and is confident that the Englishman can succeed at Stamford Bridge. The EPL legend continued,

"When he’s played for England he’s played well – in his last game he got three assists. He’s shown quality not just on the ball, but one-on-one he can defend and he likes to defend. I think he’s quality and I’ve heard he’s a Chelsea fan, too, so I would like to see him here."

Manager Frank Lampard is also said to be keen on acquiring the Foxes' ace ahead of the 2020/21 EPL season.

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner is set for a move to Stamford Bridge

The Blues really have upped their transfer business over the last few days. With a deal for Ziyech already in place and the club working on completing the Werner deal, they've stolen a march over their EPL rivals.

Werner, in particular, was a bolt out of the blue as he talked up a potential move to Liverpool for quite some time now. He looked all set to join the EPL champions-in-waiting only for them to cool their interest over financial fears.