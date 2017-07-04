Reports: Chelsea set to sign three players worth £125 million

Antonio Conte is adamant on getting the three players.

@falsewinger by Sripad News 04 Jul 2017, 10:02 IST

The king is setting up his army

What’s the story?

The transfer window is officially open, and the Chelsea fans are getting restless with the club for not announcing any new signings. Willy Caballero has been the only signing made by the Premier League champions so far, that too on a free transfer.

Chelsea are keen on signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger and Alex Sandro this month according to Telegraph. Antonio Conte is keen on signing the trio to make his squad stronger than last season.

The Blues are close to completing a £35 million deal for AS Monaco midfielder Bakayoko, while they have agreed to sign Rudiger for £30m from Roma. They have also stepped up their negotiations with Juventus for Sandro who is set to cost £60 million.

In case you didn’t know...

Reports last month suggested that Antonio Conte was ready to walk away from Chelsea after his transfer demands were not being considered. The manager wanted to sign 4-5 top class players, but the board were not willing to listen to his demands.

Things have changed now, and the former Juventus has been assured that he will be getting all the players he wants. He is also set to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge soon.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have already collected around £62 million from the sales of Juan Cuadrado, Asmir Begovic, Christian Atsu, Bertrand Traore and Nathan Ake this summer. With the player sales done and dusted, the club is now set to concentrate on signing the players they need.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is the one deal that is being reported as done for a long time. The midfielder is set to have his medical this week and is set to be announced as a Chelsea player before they head out on their pre-season tour.

Antonio Rudiger as won the Confederation Cup with Germany and is reportedly now in London for his medical. The defender is set to join from AS Roma for a reported fee of £30 million.

The only deal from this trio that is still in the balance is that of Alex Sandro. The full-back is Conte's top defensive target, but Juventus are not willing to let him leave. The Blues' have made a world record bid of £60 million for him and are waiting for the player to hand in a transfer request and make the switch.

What’s next?

The Chelsea squad will be heading out for their pre-season tour in the coming days. Antonio Conte is intent on taking the new signings also on tour but is facing a race against time to get the deals done.

Author’s Take

Chelsea need the trio to join them at any cost. They will strengthen the squad to a great extent, and all 3 of them will be going straight into the first team. Apart from these players, Romelu Lukaku is also said to be on his way to Stamford Bridge.