    Chelsea Sold XI

    Chelsea have sold some seriously world-class talents in recent seasons, so much so that these sold eleven can make a team of their own.

    Sarthak Singh
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 17:58 IST

    FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-ATLETICO
    Roman Abramovich

    Since Roman Abramovich took over Chelsea in 2003 the Blues have been the most successful team in England with 5 Premier League titles, 4 FA Cups, 3 League Cups, 1 Champions League and 1 Europa League.

    Their success can be largely credited to the money splashed by Abramovich in the transfer market which has helped the club bring in so many world-class talents such as Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, and Petr Cech etc. and the club has won so many trophies and be absolutely dominant.

    Not only transfer the Russian Billionaire is also credited with making Chelsea's youth academy one of the best in the country. Though they rarely come into the first team, but still Chelsea's youth academy is one of the best in the country.

    But with all this success and the players they have brought in they have also been guilty of selling some really amazing world-class talents in recent seasons. And to put salt on the wounds of Chelsea fans so many of them are playing for Chelsea's rivals these days.

    Here we look at a starting eleven of players sold by Chelsea and we will use a 4-5-1 formation.

    Goalkeeper: Peter Cech

    Chelsea Thailand Tour
    Peter Cech become the 1st goalkeeper in the Premier League Era to keep 200 clean sheets.

    The emergence of Thibault Courtois led to the departure of the veteran from Chelsea. Though the Blues never wanted to sell him to a direct rival like Arsenal, due to his personal situation he wanted to stay in London and Roman Abramovich made sure that he stays in London, even at the cost of him playing for rivals Arsenal.

    The current Arsenal No.1 made a name for himself during his time at Chelsea and he is still regarded highly by the Chelsea faithful. He won 4 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League, 4 FA Cups and 3 League Cups during his time at Stamford Bridge.

    When Chelsea sold him he was still 32 and Mourinho described him as a very young legend. At Arsenal, he showed that he still had plenty of his peak left in him, since his arrival at Arsenal he has managed to become the first goalkeeper to have 200 clean sheets in the Premier League era.

    Though the decision to sell him has never been criticised, but many Chelsea fans believe that Thibault Courtois is not a big character like him and the Belgian has never really been a match saver for the Blues rather because of his horrendous error's Chelsea lost to FC Barcelona in the Champions League.

    Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Kevin De Bruyne Mohamed Salah
