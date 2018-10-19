×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chelsea star believes there are 'no limits' to what the club can achieve 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
405   //    19 Oct 2018, 18:33 IST

Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea star Jorginho revealed he is loving life at Stamford Bridge under his boss Maurizio Sarri. The Italian lifted the lid on how he has adapted to the new surroundings in the arduous Premier League and added that his new club can continue to bring silverware to their loaded trophy cabinet.

In case you didn't know...

The 26-year-old followed Sarri to Chelsea just hours after the appointment of the Italian mastermind. Since the very first game, he has been irreplaceable in the three-man midfield. He seems to be getting better with each passing game week.

The heart of the matter

The Brazil-born Italian has turned out to be a midfield metronome already at West London. Speaking to the Metro about his team's preparations under their new gaffer, he remarked:

“Maurizio Sarri is great. It’s great playing with him. He is someone who gives you the opportunity to play with the ball and do what all footballers love to do. We have fun with the coach and that means we can play to a much higher level."

Commenting on the stature Chelsea Football Club possesses in itself, he said:

“It is a privilege to come here and to play alongside them. I think anyone who plays at Chelsea is a big name player. They are also great people. I am loving it here. I love the club, I love the city. It would be impossible not to love it here."

The former Napoli star has huge dreams and ambitions with Chelsea.

“A team like Chelsea has to want to win every game they play in. No matter what competition we are playing in, we want to win every game. If we aim to do this, there are no limits to what we can achieve and I hope to have a couple of medals at the end of the season,” he avowed.

Video

A look at how Jorginho brings stability to the midfield, racks up passes with aplomb and is at the center of the possession-based football played under Sarri.

What's next?

At this stage of the season, not much can be said about a fresh-looking Blues side's title chances, but one certainly cannot write them off. Meanwhile, Jorginho will marshall Chelsea's midfield when they play hosts to Manchester United on Saturday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
10 greatest Frenchmen to play in the English Premier League
RELATED STORY
What Manchester United should do to beat Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 greatest free-kick takers in the...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19- Chelsea vs United: 4 factors which can...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to hijack Manchester United target
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star wants to commit future to the club 
RELATED STORY
5 Famous players who you didn't know rejected a move to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: Revisiting the 5 most...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: How Chelsea might line up this season.
RELATED STORY
Premier League: What to Expect from the Top Six in 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
Tomorrow CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
Tomorrow AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
Tomorrow CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
Tomorrow MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
Tomorrow WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us