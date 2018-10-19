Chelsea star believes there are 'no limits' to what the club can achieve

Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea star Jorginho revealed he is loving life at Stamford Bridge under his boss Maurizio Sarri. The Italian lifted the lid on how he has adapted to the new surroundings in the arduous Premier League and added that his new club can continue to bring silverware to their loaded trophy cabinet.

In case you didn't know...

The 26-year-old followed Sarri to Chelsea just hours after the appointment of the Italian mastermind. Since the very first game, he has been irreplaceable in the three-man midfield. He seems to be getting better with each passing game week.

The heart of the matter

The Brazil-born Italian has turned out to be a midfield metronome already at West London. Speaking to the Metro about his team's preparations under their new gaffer, he remarked:

“Maurizio Sarri is great. It’s great playing with him. He is someone who gives you the opportunity to play with the ball and do what all footballers love to do. We have fun with the coach and that means we can play to a much higher level."

Commenting on the stature Chelsea Football Club possesses in itself, he said:

“It is a privilege to come here and to play alongside them. I think anyone who plays at Chelsea is a big name player. They are also great people. I am loving it here. I love the club, I love the city. It would be impossible not to love it here."

The former Napoli star has huge dreams and ambitions with Chelsea.

“A team like Chelsea has to want to win every game they play in. No matter what competition we are playing in, we want to win every game. If we aim to do this, there are no limits to what we can achieve and I hope to have a couple of medals at the end of the season,” he avowed.

Video

A look at how Jorginho brings stability to the midfield, racks up passes with aplomb and is at the center of the possession-based football played under Sarri.

What's next?

At this stage of the season, not much can be said about a fresh-looking Blues side's title chances, but one certainly cannot write them off. Meanwhile, Jorginho will marshall Chelsea's midfield when they play hosts to Manchester United on Saturday.