Chelsea star blasts Manchester United's tactics, says they 'didn't play'

Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea center-back David Luiz has slammed Manchester United's tactics, stating that they had a one-dimensional plan. According to the Brazilian, his side were the only team attempting to play football in the first half.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea and Manchester United played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. A brace from Anthony Martial helped the visitors come back from behind to take the lead, but a 96th-minute leveller from Ross Barkley ensured a point for the Blues.

The heart of the matter

The hosts dominated proceedings in terms of possession, shots and passes, but a couple of welcome breaks worked in United's favour as they netted twice to take the game away from Sarri's men.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the 31-year-old Luiz revealed:

"We tried to win from the beginning of the game. We controlled the game with possession, trying to create some space to score some goals. They came with a plan just to defend and play on the counter-attack."

He added that it was his side doing all the talking in the first half:

"I think in the first half it was just us who played. We could have done better by scoring the second goal to kill the game, but it is never easy to win in the Premier League, especially against a big opponent."

Luiz continued:

"It gave them a chance because we had only scored one goal and in the second half they came and scored a lucky goal with the ball touching a player and bouncing about. After they scored they had a bit more confidence, and it was a great game. This is the Premier League against fantastic teams, so we have to keep going and try to work hard."

The defender also hailed his team's amazing spirit as they constantly tried to score goals.

What's next?

Chelsea host BATE Borisov in the Europa League, before taking on Burnley next weekend in the Premier League. Sarri and co. will be looking to get some wins under their belt and pile more pressure on the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.