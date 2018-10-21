×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chelsea star blasts Manchester United's tactics, says they 'didn't play' 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
1.71K   //    21 Oct 2018, 23:15 IST

Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea center-back David Luiz has slammed Manchester United's tactics, stating that they had a one-dimensional plan. According to the Brazilian, his side were the only team attempting to play football in the first half.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea and Manchester United played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. A brace from Anthony Martial helped the visitors come back from behind to take the lead, but a 96th-minute leveller from Ross Barkley ensured a point for the Blues.

The heart of the matter

The hosts dominated proceedings in terms of possession, shots and passes, but a couple of welcome breaks worked in United's favour as they netted twice to take the game away from Sarri's men.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the 31-year-old Luiz revealed:

"We tried to win from the beginning of the game. We controlled the game with possession, trying to create some space to score some goals. They came with a plan just to defend and play on the counter-attack."

He added that it was his side doing all the talking in the first half:

"I think in the first half it was just us who played. We could have done better by scoring the second goal to kill the game, but it is never easy to win in the Premier League, especially against a big opponent."

Luiz continued:

"It gave them a chance because we had only scored one goal and in the second half they came and scored a lucky goal with the ball touching a player and bouncing about. After they scored they had a bit more confidence, and it was a great game. This is the Premier League against fantastic teams, so we have to keep going and try to work hard."

The defender also hailed his team's amazing spirit as they constantly tried to score goals.

What's next?

Chelsea host BATE Borisov in the Europa League, before taking on Burnley next weekend in the Premier League. Sarri and co. will be looking to get some wins under their belt and pile more pressure on the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United David Luiz Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Manchester United didn't play - David Luiz blasts...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United - 5 reasons why this result...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United: 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Top 2 Moments
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea come from behind to draw 2-2...
RELATED STORY
What Manchester United should do to beat Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 things Chelsea must do to beat...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea earn a last minute draw against...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea forces an incredible last...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea will overwhelm Manchester United on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us