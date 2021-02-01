Chelsea star Christian Pulisic chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate refuses to die down, and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has given his opinion regarding who he thinks is better.

In an interview with ESPN FC on their YouTube channel, Pulisic, who was being interviewed alongside the United States of America national team member Jozy Altidore, picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The forward did not hesitate, choosing Barcelona star Lionel Messi over Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered to be two of the greatest players to have played the game, and there is constant discussion among fans and pundits about who is better.

Pulisic, who joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £58 million, is regarded as one of the best young players in the world, and is already a star for his national team.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to dominate headlines

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in action

With both footballers being regarded as superstars of the modern game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to dominate headlines.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a good stint with Juventus since joining the club in 2018 from Real Madrid for a club-record fee of €100 million. The 35-year old has made 111 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants, scoring 85 goals.

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move away from Juventus. A return to Manchester United was mooted, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain were also suggested as a potential destination.

However, those rumours have since died down, with the Portugal international looking settled in Italy.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's future is up in the air. The Argentina international's Barcelona contract expires in the summer, and there have been no signs from Messi about wanting to sign a new deal.

Last summer, Lionel Messi announced his decision to leave Barcelona, with Manchester City keen on signing him. A move failed to materialise, and the 33-year old continued to captain Barcelona.

His situation with Barcelona is being closely monitored by various top European clubs; Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are said to extremely interested, with both clubs employing personnel who enjoy a close relationship with Lionel Messi.

Angel Di Maria 🤝 Lionel Messi



“I've already played with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. If I could play with Leo [at club level] as well, I could happily retire after that!”



“It would be the best. I could not ask for anything more in football.”



[TyC Sports] pic.twitter.com/as8Br9AWOQ — Goal (@goal) January 29, 2021

