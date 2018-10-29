×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chelsea Star declares his side are in the title race 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
67   //    29 Oct 2018, 18:15 IST

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley boldly stated that his side are along the same lines as the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the race to the Premier League title. Not only did he fire a warning to fellow pacesetters, but also mentioned that he is delighted by the fact that the Blues are regularly finding the back of the net.

In case you didn't know...

The 24-year-old has started to rediscover his destructive form that saw him earn the reputation of the 'next big thing' in English football. On the back of consistent yet stellar performances under new boss Maurizio Sarri, he also earned a national recall a couple of weeks ago.

The heart of the matter

But against Burnley, the Englishman was at his prolific best as he netted one goal and created two more with Chelsea taking all three points comprehensively. They beat the Clarets by 4-0, with Alvaro Morata, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek finding the back of the net as well.

Sarri's troops are now on 24 points from their 10 matches, just two behind Liverpool and one ahead of Manchester City - who have a game in hand against Tottenham Hotspur.

Hailing his side's performance, Barkley remarked:

 “We put in a top drawer performance today. We are growing, we have momentum game by game and we can continue to improve."

He continued with confidence:

“I am made up with how things are going, we are chipping in with the goals. I believe we can stay in the title race.”

Video


What's Next?

Barkley will aim to impress and build on this form when Chelsea welcome Frank Lampard and his Derby side to Stamford Bridge, before taking on Crystal Palace next weekend at home.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Ross Barkley Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Guardiola: There are five teams in Premier League title race
RELATED STORY
3 Positives for Chelsea from the win at Burnley 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star credits Maurizio Sarri for his improvement 
RELATED STORY
Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical...
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from an eventful weekend in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star targets England recall
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea 'on the verge' of signing Brazilian star
RELATED STORY
Why are Courtois and Hazard treated differently by...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star signs new contract until 2023
RELATED STORY
Chelsea are not title contenders yet, claims Sarri
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us