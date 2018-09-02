Chelsea star enjoying life under Maurizio Sarri

Sarri has started life well at Chelsea

What's the story?

Eden Hazard is loving life at Stamford Bridge at the moment under new boss Maurizio Sarri. Amidst all the speculation and rumours, he has insisted that he is delighted at West London - at least for now.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard was repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid all summer. After the World Cup, he expressed his desire to play for the Galacticos. However, a move failed to materialize and Hazard is now in his seventh season with the Blues.

On the other hand, Sarri took charge of Chelsea after the club parted ways with Antonio Conte earlier in July. He has introduced a possession-based brand of football at the club.

The heart of the matter

Hazard celebrates after scoring past Begovic

Hazard looks very happy and ready at the moment for any given challenge, which is quite visible on the pitch. The Belgian has already scored two goals and created two more in just a couple of starts in the Premier League this season.

"I like to have the ball. Not in my own half, but in the last 30 metres," he told Chelsea TV. I like this type of game. It's completely different than Antonio Conte or (Jose) Mourinho before. We have more ball so for me, it's not bad," the winger added.

The 27-year-old is overwhelmed by the new arrivals in the squad.

Heaping praise on Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, he commented, "It's not so different (from the past). The big difference is we bring two players - Jorginho and (Mateo) Kovacic - and they are completely different."

Hazard summed up by stating that he is loving the 'good' football at the moment and added that he wants to maintain the momentum.

Hazard's World Cup exploits earned him the silver ball accolade. He has carried that sublime form to the league season. The little Belgian is one of the best in the business, without a doubt.

What's next?

Eden Hazard will aim to continue his sparkling form in the Premier League when his Chelsea side takes on Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge. The match will take place after the international break on 15th September.