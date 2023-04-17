Chelsea star feels ‘disillusioned’ after being singled out for criticism by Todd Boehly inside Blues dressing room: Reports

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly singled out a big-money signing for poor performances this season in a dressing room meeting last weekend. The player was left disappointed and cut a disgruntled figure in training ahead of the crucial Champions League match against Real Madrid.

As per the Telegraph and the Guardian, Boehly was not happy with the position Chelsea have found themselves in this season. He wants the players to focus on the Champions League as they only have that competiton to play for this season.

Jacob Steinberg noted in the Guardian:

“It is understood that one senior player, signed for a large fee in the past 12 months, was singled out for heavy criticism. That player, whose identity is not being disclosed, is believed to be disillusioned with the situation and cut a disgruntled figure in training before Chelsea attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg against Madrid.”

The identity of the player has not been revealed in either report, but Chelsea fans believe it is Raheem Sterling due to his poor performances this season.

Chelsea signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel was keen on signing Raheem Sterling in the summer and admitted that the Manchester City star was his first name on the transfer wishlist. He got his wish, but was sacked just a few weeks into the season.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website after sealing the move, Sterling said:

"Seeing in the last two years it's four or five finals that you guys have been in, the progress, you won the Champions League and are now looking to challenge for the Premier League, it's something that intrigued me when I was having a conversation with the club. Seeing the direction that you guys are going in, it's something I really bought into and I just felt it is a place where I can really come into my own."

He added:

"I just think it's the perfect platform for me. The club's already got that winning mentality but to keep doing it every single year and keep winning more and more trophies and building on the previous season, I think that's what top managers like Thomas [Tuchel] do. It's not one year win and next year rest, it's again and again and again and that's what excites me to be here."

Sterling has scored just 4 goals this season and assisted twice in his 22 Premier League games. The Englishman has another three goals in the Champions League, which includes a crucial goal against Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 second leg.

