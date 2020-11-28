Chelsea star Kai Havertz reveals his football inspiration

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has shown flashes of his brilliance since joining the club in a big-money deal from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this year. The German international was one of the most sought-after players in world football and joined Chelsea ahead of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after a drawn-out transfer saga.

Speaking in the latest episode of Blues sponsor Three’s “Connect” series (quotes via Football London), Chelsea's summer signing shed light on his footballing idols.

"I follow Cristiano Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi. They have always been idols for me."

"Ronaldinho was a player that I loved to watch in the past. I loved to watch him, but I'm not like him. I don't skill too much, only in situations where I need it. When you go on social media, you always see many videos and skills, and I try to do them sometimes in games or sometimes in training."

Havertz will look to hit the ground running after mixed start to Chelsea career

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

The young German is yet to make a competitive appearance in over two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Frank Lampard, however, confirmed that Havertz is back in first-team training and could feature against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Lampard starts by reporting Christian Pulisic is back in contention and Kai Havertz is available having played some minutes on Tuesday. 'We're in good shape,' Lampard adds. #CHETOT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2020

Hailed as one of the biggest prospects in world football, Havertz endured a mixed start to his Chelsea career. After a few lackluster appearances in the Premier League, the German scored a brilliant hat-trick in the 6-0 demolition of Barnsley in the League Cup and showed flashes of his brilliance in the games that followed.

In his absence, Chelsea have gone from strength to strength and moved to the top end of the Premier League standings. The Blues are just two points adrift of league leaders Tottenham Hotspur and can leapfrog their local rivals with a victory on Sunday.

Havertz is expected to be named on the bench when Chelsea take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge and the young German will look to endear himself to the fans with a memorable performance if he is given the opportunity.