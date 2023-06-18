Chelsea star keen to join Arsenal, Gunners expecting around €80m transfer package for his sale - Reports

Arsenal could be on the verge of securing a major signing, with reports suggesting that Chelsea star Kai Havertz is eager to join the Gunners.

Negotiations between the two clubs are at an advanced stage, pending a final offer from the north London club. The potential move has garnered significant attention, as Havertz's talent could greatly enhance Arsenal's squad.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Havertz is close to agreeing personal terms with the Gunners. The prospect of playing under manager Mikel Arteta has appealed to the Germany international. Arteta, who is reportedly a keen admirer of Havertz's abilities, envisions the young midfielder as a valuable addition to his team.

While interest from Bayern Munich was rumored, the Bavarian giants have been informed that the negotiations with the Gunners are too advanced. As a result, Bayern has not made any official offers or attempted to hijack the deal.

Sky Sports Germany suggests that Chelsea expect a transfer package of around €80 million for Havertz. Arsenal had initially offered €55 million, which Chelsea promptly rejected. The Blues believe that Havertz's impressive contributions to their recent campaign, where he scored nine goals and provided one assist in 47 appearances, warrant a higher price tag.

The Gunner's promising performances last season under Arteta have bolstered their reputation, and Havertz's eagerness to join the outfit is a testament to the club's positive trajectory. Arsenal, who have been striving to rebuild their squad, are keen to secure the signature of the highly-rated German playmaker.

As negotiations between Arsenal and Chelsea climax, the footballing world awaits the outcome of this potentially lucrative transfer. If successful, Havertz's arrival at the Emirates Stadium would undoubtedly signal the Gunners' ambition and their determination to compete at the highest level in the upcoming season.

Arsenal makes first move for Declan Rice, Ten Hag interested but hindered by financial uncertainty - Reports

In the pursuit of bolstering their squad, Arsenal have reportedly taken the first step in securing the services of West Ham United's Declan Rice. However, their interest has attracted the attention of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who also desires the talented midfielder.

Unfortunately for ten Hag, as per Alan Dixon, his aspirations of competing for Rice's signature have been stifled by financial uncertainties surrounding his club. The Glazers, the owners of Manchester United, are currently deliberating whether to retain their position or depart, leading to a frustrating standstill for ten Hag.

Rice, a key figure for West Ham, boasts an impressive record of 15 goals and 13 assists in 245 matches. He has been instrumental in their success this season, which includes winning the UEFA Conference League. Apart from the financial uncertainty at Old Trafford, the Gunners' success in the recently-concluded season could also sway Rice to join them

