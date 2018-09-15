Chelsea star knighted for his World Cup heroics

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has been knighted by Belgium for his World Cup heroics. The government of Wallonia, the French-speaking southern half of Belgium, granted him the role of Commander of the Walloon Order of Merit. His honour is equivalent to a UK knighthood in terms of prestige.

Hazard led Belgium to a best-ever World Cup finish, scoring three goals and creating two more in the tournament. While the Red Devils earned bronze, he won the silver ball for his consistent, explosive and astounding performances.

He has carried on from where he left, as he has started the league season in remarkable fashion. With a couple of goals and assists each, the little magician is petrifying defences in the Premier League. The Blues have began the 2018/19 season with maximum points from four games.

Not only did he make defenders look like practice cones, but also captained his side like a true leader.

The government proudly said, "We elevate Eden Hazard to the rank of Commander of the Order of Merit for the pride he has given all Belgians, and for his world-famous abilities as a footballer."

"He wore the Belgium colours at this summer's World Cup, and as Red Devils captain he demonstrated the squad's strength, spirit and fair play.

"He scored three goals in Russia. The first player in the fans' hearts, he will long remain the image of our national team."

As seen above, he wriggled past opponents with ease and set the field on fire. No wonder Hazard is honoured by his nation.

Hazard starred in his country's victories over Scotland and Iceland during the international break as he netted in both matches. He is expected to play a huge part in Chelsea's home fixture against Cardiff City today.