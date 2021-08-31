Chelsea star being lined up for late move by Premier League club - Reports

Burnley are reportedly trying to negotiate a deal for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley. The Englishman will be allowed to leave the club after Thomas Tuchel deemed him surplus to requirements.

According to Express Sport, Burnley are highly interested in Barkley, however they may not be able to afford him, given the amount he earns at Chelsea. The Englishman is currently on £100,000 a week and the Clarets will have to break their whole wage structure in order to sign him.

Another huge obstacle for Burnley is that they are running out of time to negotiate a deal for the Chelsea midfielder. The Clarets want to sign Barkley on loan till the end of the season, however Chelsea prefer to sell the midfielder instead.

🚨 Ross Barkley update!



Talks Progressing smoothly, both teams expect to come to an agreement on a loan. Burnley currently want to pay only 25% of Barkley’s wages, Chelsea will ask for more. #CFC https://t.co/tN1WH8nVTt — Stefano Ricci (@StefanoRicci_) August 31, 2021

Barkley was stripped of his No. 8 shirt earlier this season as Thomas Tuchel does not see him as part of his future plans for the club. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Aston Villa and impressed during his stint there. However, Dean Smith chose not to make his deal permanent, opting to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City instead.

Barkley is running out of time to find himself a new club and will most likely have to agree to a pay-cut in order to join Burnley before the transfer window closes. It remains to be seen where the Englishman's future lies.

Barkley's departure will be one of many at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has been Chelsea's only signing this summer

Chelsea have only brought in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan during this transfer window, and have concentrated mainly on shipping players out of the squad.

The likes of Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Emerson, Davide Zappacosta and Kurt Zouma have all left the club on permanent deals this summer. Meanwhile, there have been loan moves for the likes of Billy Gilmour, Michy Batshuayi, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater as Tuchel looks to reduce the size of his squad.

Besides those players, the likes of Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu may also leave, as they do not seem to have an immediate future at Chelsea this season.

🚨 Official, confirmed and here-we-go! Saúl Niguez joins Chelsea from Atletico Madrid on a loan move with an option to buy for €40m.



Deal signed and completed between both clubs, contract until June 2022. 🇪🇸🔵 #CFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/rJjKVFHjrx — Fabrizio Romano ⚪️ (@Fabrizi0Roman0o) August 31, 2021

