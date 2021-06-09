Chelsea star linked with move to Serie A - Reports

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been linked with a reunion with former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at Serie A club Lazio this summer. The Italian is set to take over from Simeone Inzaghi, who has left the club to join Inter Milan.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Chelsea outcast Ruben Loftus-Cheek has attracted interest from a number of Serie A teams.

Loftus-Cheek spent his youth career with Chelsea before making his first-team debut for the club in 2014 at the age of just 18. He was tipped to be the next thing in English football due to his physical attributes and success at youth levels for Chelsea and England.

However, the Englishman struggled to break into Chelsea's starting XI in his first few years with the senior squad. Loftus-Cheek was then sent out on loan by Chelsea to Crystal Palace for the 2017-18 campaign so that he would receive regular playing time.

The midfielder put in a number of impressive performances for the Eagles that season, which helped him earn a call-up to the England team. He has made ten appearances for his country.

The 25-year-old became a key member of Chelsea's squad under Maurizio Sarri during the 2018-19 season. He made 40 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions that season and contributed ten goals.

Loftus-Cheek suffered from a number of injury setbacks during the 2019-20 season, which limited him to just nine appearances in all competitions. He was sent out on loan for the 2020-21 season to Fulham after being deemed surplus to requirements by former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly does not see a future for Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Stamford Bridge and is willing to sell the midfielder this summer.

Maurizio Sarri has asked Lazio to make Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek his first signing. pic.twitter.com/eiekWIQfQz — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 8, 2021

Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be the first of many fringe players to leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is eager to make some statement signings this summer to bolster his side's chances of fighting for the Premier League title next season and retaining their Champions League crown.

Maurizio Sarri targets Chelsea misfit Ruben Loftus-Cheek to lead his Lazio revolution https://t.co/fz3UWUppTv — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 8, 2021

However, for that to happen, the Blues must sell some of their fringe players to raise funds for new signings. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Emerson Palmieri have all been linked with moves away from Chelsea this summer.

