Chelsea star Marc Cucurella looks unrecognizable after ditching his famous barnet and donning new dreads. The defender posted a host of photos of himself alongside family and kids in the new hairstyle.

He is seemingly on a vacation and posted images of him spending quality time with his partner Claudia Rodriguez and kids on Instagram.

He captioned the image:

"New hair, new energies, same love."

Cucurella, 24, had a difficult season. He made 33 appearances across competitions for Chelsea and was often criticized for his performances. The team underperformed to a massive degree as well. They finished 12th in the Premier League this past season.

N'Golo Kante looked back on his Chelsea journey

N'Golo Kante has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman was a key player for the Blues since his 2016 move from Leicester City. He made 269 appearances for the club.

Kante won several trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions league. However, the 32-year-old has been overwhelmed by injuries recently and has decided to embark on a new journey in the Middle-East.

Speaking about his debut for the Stamford Bridge club, Kante said (via the Blues' official website):

"My first game with Chelsea is something I look back on with fondness. It was a big game, a London derby against West Ham. I remember I got a yellow card and maybe I was lucky not to get a red card actually! I had already been booked and then I made a foul after but thankfully the referee didn’t sanction it with another yellow card."

He further added:

"That was my debut, a special moment and my first time playing at Stamford Bridge with the Blues jersey on. Seeing the crowd and playing in front of them as a Chelsea player for the first time was very special and something I will always look back on with a lot of fondness."

Kante was a key player for the Blues. However, he won't be a part of the team that will look to regroup under Mauricio Pochettino next season. Rather, he will join Karim Benzema in Jeddah.

