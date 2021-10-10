Chelsea star misses training on international duty with suspected back injury: Reports

Chelsea's star defender Antonio Rudiger missed his international team Germany's most recent training session due to a back ailment. He will not play a part in the World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday. There's also a chance he'll miss Chelsea's next Premier League match against Brentford on Saturday.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Italian club AS Roma in 2017. And since Thomas Tuchel took over at Stamford Bridge last season, he has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He has improved massively and has become a regular starter for the club.

So far this season, the Germany international has started all seven of Chelsea's Premier League games. During these matches, the Blues have conceded only three goals, which is the league's joint-lowest total.

But according to Bild, the west London club will now be concerned about their key player's condition.

Thiago Silva not available for Chelsea's match against Brentford

After practice, German coach Hansi Flick downplayed the injury. He said:

"Antonio Rudiger didn't exercise as a precautionary measure, he had treatment, and he was doing great today."

Rudiger is scheduled to fly to Skopje, North Macedonia, with the rest of his international teammates later today. But only time will tell if he is fit enough to make the journey.

Rudiger's absence from the Brentford encounter would add to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's selection headaches. This is because Thiago Silva has already been ruled out due to his involvement with the Brazilian national squad.

During the international break, Brazil will play three games in nine days. Their match against Uruguay is planned for early Friday morning, less than 48 hours before the game at the Brentford Community Stadium. The five-time World Cup champions are adamant about not releasing their Premier League players early.

Tuchel has already conceded that the veteran defender will be unavailable on Saturday. Due to selection issues, Andreas Christensen of Denmark might be recalled to the team. Cesar Azpiliqueta of Spain is another option at center-back f if the German manager decides to stay with a back three.

