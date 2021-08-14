Chelsea star open to Serie A switch - Reports

Chelsea may have moved a step forward in their mission to offload want-away striker Tammy Abraham this summer, with the English forward now said to be considering a switch to the Italian Serie A.

According to reports, the attacker has made up his mind on his future and is now open to joining AS Roma despite Arsenal's interest. As it stands, the Italians seem to be in pole position to lure him from Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

Tammy Abraham was closing in on a transfer to the Stadio Olimpico a few days ago before stalling on the move as Arsenal came into the picture. The Gunners were said to have held talks with the player's representatives over a potential switch.

The striker was initially in favor of a transfer to the Emirates Stadium but seems to have changed his mind following contact with Roma. The Giallorossi are said to be confident the deal will go through, based on what they've been hearing from the player's camp.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Chelsea would prefer to sell Abraham to Roma, having already agreed on a transfer fee with the Serie A giants in the region of £40 million. The Blues are reportedly looking to insert a buy-back clause in the deal as well.

The striker is set to leave Chelsea this summer following the signing of Lukaku

No room for Tammy Abraham at Chelsea

Tammy Abraham has become surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and is almost certain to quit the club this summer. Chelsea have completed a deal for Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian expected to lead the attack this season. The Blues also have Timo Werner to call upon, leaving the Englishman with no other option than to search for greener pastures elsewhere.

Finding suitors won't be a problem for Abraham following his performances for Chelsea last season. The striker recorded 12 goals and six assists despite being limited to a bit-part role for most of the campaign. He has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2023 and is valued at €38 million, according to Transfermarkt.

