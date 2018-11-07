×
Chelsea star opens up on his superstitions ahead of a game

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
282   //    07 Nov 2018, 17:28 IST

Chelsea v Newcastle United - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea ace Pedro Rodriguez revealed his major superstition ahead of every match along with some of his most memorable career experiences while speaking to the official club website. The 31-year-old remarked that he puts his hand to the floor and follows it up by making the sign of a cross in order to seek blessings.

In case you didn't know...

Pedro is one of the most remarkable and talented wingers to have played the beautiful game. He joined Chelsea in the summer of 2015 after eight glorious years at Barcelona. In 145 appearances for the Blues, the little magician has netted 32 goals.

The heart of the matter

In his latest interview with Chelsea FC, Pedro mentioned that he has only one superstition before every game. He said:

"I have only one superstition: when I go onto the pitch I put my hand to the floor and then make the sign of the cross, but that's the only thing I do every game. I don't do anything else in particular."

He also spoke about his debut with Barcelona - a day he remembers quite clearly even today. He commented:

"I remember this moment clearly. It was very important for me and I was very nervous to play. It was Barcelona against Murcia - that's a small team in Spain, but for me it's very special because that was the first time I played for Barcelona."

He continued:

"Camp Nou is a very special stadium for me and for this reason I remember this day a lot. It was a surprise I played and I have really good memories of this day."

The 64-time capped Spain international also provided an insight into his pre-match mentality, excitement and speeches.

Video

Pedro is one of the most complete modern-day forwards in world football. Here's a glimpse of how lethal he can be.

What's next?

The Spaniard is racking up fine performances for his side under new boss Maurizio Sarri. With four goals and an assist so far this term, he has certainly found the rhythm once again. Pedro and Chelsea will lock horns with BATE Borisov in the fourth round of the Europa League, before welcoming Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
