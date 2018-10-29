Chelsea star refuses to commit long-term future to the club

Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic refused to lift the lid on his Chelsea future. He said that it is 'too early' to speak about a permanent move at Stamford Bridge but admitted that he is happy at West London, under Maurizio Sarri's stewardship.

In case you didn't know...

In the quest of finding some important game time, the talented Kovacic switched to Chelsea on a season-long loan deal. He has played over 600 minutes of football already and seems to be a preferred man at the club.

Not only has he added quality and depth to the side, but also lived up to his reputation. The Croatian boasts a pass success rate of over 94 in all competitions this term.

The heart of the matter

However, when asked if he would choose to ink a new permanent deal with the Blues, he said:

"It’s too early for these questions, I am here and very happy."

He accepted the fixture list's demand, mentioned that he is tired but is enjoying his time at Chelsea.

"[Playing regularly] is good, I’m a little bit tired. I was not used to playing every three or four games and here it is very tough football. You can’t relax against anybody so it’s a little bit difficult but I really enjoy it. We have a great team, great fans and the city is nice. I like it a lot here."

Hailing the beautiful Stamford Bridge, he continued:

"I go around and I enjoy the city — it’s huge and I haven’t seen enough of it yet. I’m looking forward to getting to know it more. I’m enjoying it. What’s the most interesting thing I’ve seen so far? The stadium. My family enjoys the city and that's the most important thing for me in the end."

Video

Kovacic is technically sound, astute and intelligent. He is quite more than a central midfielder.

What's next?

As rightly said by the Real Madrid loanee, it is too early to take a call for the future. The 24-year-old is proving to be a vital cog in Sarri's three-man midfield and is certainly helping his progress.

Meanwhile, the Blues host Frank Lampard's Derby County in the Carabao Cup in midweek.