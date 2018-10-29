×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chelsea star refuses to commit long-term future to the club

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
116   //    29 Oct 2018, 13:41 IST

Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic refused to lift the lid on his Chelsea future. He said that it is 'too early' to speak about a permanent move at Stamford Bridge but admitted that he is happy at West London, under Maurizio Sarri's stewardship.

In case you didn't know...

In the quest of finding some important game time, the talented Kovacic switched to Chelsea on a season-long loan deal. He has played over 600 minutes of football already and seems to be a preferred man at the club.

Not only has he added quality and depth to the side, but also lived up to his reputation. The Croatian boasts a pass success rate of over 94 in all competitions this term.

The heart of the matter

However, when asked if he would choose to ink a new permanent deal with the Blues, he said:

"It’s too early for these questions, I am here and very happy."

He accepted the fixture list's demand, mentioned that he is tired but is enjoying his time at Chelsea.

"[Playing regularly] is good, I’m a little bit tired. I was not used to playing every three or four games and here it is very tough football. You can’t relax against anybody so it’s a little bit difficult but I really enjoy it. We have a great team, great fans and the city is nice. I like it a lot here."

Hailing the beautiful Stamford Bridge, he continued:

"I go around and I enjoy the city — it’s huge and I haven’t seen enough of it yet. I’m looking forward to getting to know it more. I’m enjoying it. What’s the most interesting thing I’ve seen so far? The stadium. My family enjoys the city and that's the most important thing for me in the end."

Video

Kovacic is technically sound, astute and intelligent. He is quite more than a central midfielder.

What's next?

As rightly said by the Real Madrid loanee, it is too early to take a call for the future. The 24-year-old is proving to be a vital cog in Sarri's three-man midfield and is certainly helping his progress.

Meanwhile, the Blues host Frank Lampard's Derby County in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Mateo Kovačić Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Chelsea star wants to commit future to the club 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to sign Real Madrid star on loan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star joins Chelsea on a season-long...
RELATED STORY
3 things Chelsea need to do to become one of the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star goes 'AWOL' to push through a...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star believes there are 'no limits' to what the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea enquire about Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid set to make one final move to sign...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star signs new contract until 2023
RELATED STORY
Chelsea star says he rejected a move to Barcelona 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us